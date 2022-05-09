Atlantic Community Members,
The Atlantic Post Office will be conducting its Food Pantry Drive on Saturday, May 14. In the past, this has consisted of food items left by your mailbox and picked up by your postal carrier. This year, the Atlantic Food Pantry received a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that will provide an additional $4 in food purchasing funds for every $1 spent by the Pantry. Therefore, the Pantry is requesting this year that community members consider leaving a monetary donation to the Pantry for your postal carrier instead of, or in addition to, a food donation. In that way, the Pantry is able to receive an additional $4 in food funds for every $1 donated by the community.
Thank you!