The Lord is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust! Psalm 91:2 NIV
- Where do we find sanctuary in times of transition and the stress of daily life? Parker J Palmer, in his book, On the Brink of Everything,states, “Sanctuary is wherever I find safe space to regain my bearings, reclaim my soul, heal my wounds, and return to the world as a wounded healer. It’s not merely about finding shelter from the storm-it’s about spiritual survival and the capacity to carry on.” During each moment of life, there could be myriads of issues and storms that invade our lives on a regular basis.
Where is your sanctuary? Where and how is it that you “regain your bearings, reclaim your soul, and heal your wounds”? If you don’t have an answer to the question, please seek out your answer. We all need places and ways to plumb the depths of who we are in each phase of life. Whether you find your center in a soul-piercing song, on a pathway through the woods, in lying in the grass watching the clouds float effortlessly by, or during inspiring moments of creativity, find your sanctuary.
We not only find sanctuary within some of the earthly space we inhabit, but we can always find sanctuary in the Lord wherever we’re at. He is our shelter in the storm, our solid rock and firm foundation, our refuge and fortress, who shelters us beneath the shadow of His wings, Ps. 91:4. He leads us with His victorious right hand, Isaiah 41:10; provides us armor to protect us from head to toe, Ephesians 6:10-18; and died in our place to save us from the eternal consequences of our sin, John 3:16. There is no gentler, yet stronger, sanctuary than God our Creator and Parent, Jesus our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, our Source of power and comfort!
Where, in what, and in whom, is your sanctuary? If you don’t have an answer, Jesus promised, “Seek and you will find!” Matthew 7:7 NIV. He’s never broken a promise to you, and He never will. Be blessed and nurtured as you seek out your places of sanctuary!
- On the Brink of Everything, by Parker J. Palmer, Published by Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 6/26/2018
Prayer: O strong and nurturing Lord, please lead me to places of sanctuary in you. Let me find peace, rest, and comfort in your presence. Guide me to places and spaces that will touch my heart and center me. Please grow me to love you, and trust in your promises more fully. I pray in your name. Amen.
Pastor Nancy Jensen, Retired UCC pastor This piece is from her book, “Victorious Vibes”.