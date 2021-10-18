I was in Fareway last week and when I tried to use my debit card, it wouldn’t work-I tried four times and no luck. I started to get my checkbook and the man behind me said, “it has been taken care of.” I replied, “What?” And he said, “Just pay it forward”
I was so shocked by this man’s generously, I started crying. I asked the lady at the end of the aisle if she heard what the man just did? “I did- that is my husband. He does it all the time.”
I didn’t get his name, but you know who you are. We are teaching our kids to do the same. God bless this kind and thoughtful family. Just pay it forward.