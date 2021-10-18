I was in Fareway last week and when I tried to use my debit card, it wouldn’t work-I tried four times and no luck. I started to get my checkbook and the man behind me said, “it has been taken care of.” I replied, “What?” And he said, “Just pay it forward”

I was so shocked by this man’s generously, I started crying. I asked the lady at the end of the aisle if she heard what the man just did? “I did- that is my husband. He does it all the time.”

I didn’t get his name, but you know who you are. We are teaching our kids to do the same. God bless this kind and thoughtful family. Just pay it forward.

Tags

Trending Food Videos