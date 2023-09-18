The state of Iowa currently has 256 boards and commissions that the citizens of Iowa and experts can participate on. The governor and legislature have a proposal to eliminate over one hundred of those boards and commissions. Reviewing government efficiency is a good idea. Cutting back citizen participation is perhaps not so good. The list of recommendations from the legislative subcommittee includes the elimination of boards that may impact the future of licensing and undermine diversity in our state.
Consolidating or merging boards or commissions that duplicate or are outdated is a good policy. Eliminating the ones that clearly serve a purpose to a well-functioning government? The list of 69 commissions to be eliminated includes the Board of Athletic Training, the Board of Dietetics, the Midwifery Advisory Council, Iowa Council on Homelessness, the Local Food and Farm Program Council, and the Organic Advisory Council.
The Leadership Council for Child Care Training and Development is on the chopping block. Iowa, as most states in our country, has a child care crisis. Just last year, Gov. Reynolds denied Iowans $30 million in federal funds because she didn’t want to contribute $3 million state funds despite a surplus of over $1.9 billion. The state legislature has already loosened employment requirements for child care centers to address staff shortages. How would eliminating this board help resolve the issues that deal with our children?
Water quality in our state is a massive headache, our streams, lakes, and ponds are full of e coli and bacteria. The Izaak Walton League conducted biological sampling of 150 Iowa streams and found that two-thirds had fair or poor water quality. https://www.cleanwaterhub.org/) Will removing policymaking and rulemaking authority from the state Soil Conservation and Water Quality Committee help create better water quality in Iowa?
Iowa agriculture has put the future at risk by depending solely on corn and beans. The policymakers must promote diversification and needs the help of the advisory boards of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, the Local Food and Farm Program Council and the Organic Advisory Council. Citizen input from Iowans involved with alternative agriculture can have a strong influence in the direction of our state towards healthy soil and Iowans growing food to feed Iowans.
The recent move by our mayor and city council to eliminate the Parks and Recreation Board is a similar move that the governor and the legislature are initiating. Why is this happening at the local and state levels? The plan is to restrict citizen participation in overseeing what our state government functions. The elimination of oversight allows the government to do as it pleases. Putting the power and decision making in the hands of the few is to the detriment of the many. Iowans want safe communities where we can live, work, and have recreational opportunities with our friends and families. When we deregulate and eliminate oversight and give more power to a few, our communities, our state and our country become less safe.