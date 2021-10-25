After watching the candidate for mayor forums recently on KS95, I thought it was obvious who would be the best person for the job. Tim Teig has the experience, leadership and know how to make a real difference in Atlantic’s future. With Tim’s experience over the past 40 years with Snyder and Associates and working closely with the city he has knowledge of the town’s infrastructure and knows the contacts that can help turn ideas into reality. Tim’s knowledge would be a great resource to our City Administrator John Lund. Tim also has vast knowledge in the many different grants that could be applied for. He knows how to get Atlantic’s stagnant housing problem headed in the right direction, which needs to happen if we’re going to get new business interested in coming here. Those business owners or professional people need a place to live. We should be grateful that Tim is willing to take on this challenge and giving us the opportunity to vote for a person that can really make a difference instead of staying on the current path. Atlantic has been my home for 94 years and I’ve seen a lot of changes through the years. If we want to see this town still here in another 90 years, we’re going to need people in charge that not only have good ideas, but can make things happen. I sincerely hope the citizens of Atlantic will go out and vote for Tim. Rarely does an opportunity like this one come along in a lifetime, to have this kind of experience working for us. Let’s not let this chance slip through our fingers.
Thank you.