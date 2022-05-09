Oh my gosh! This morning when I looked out the window, the sun was shining. How wonderful to see and feel the warmth of the sun after what seems like weeks of cloudy, windy, cooler than normal temperatures. Officially Spring arrived on Sunday March 20, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. That's nearly eight weeks ago and we have all been anxiously awaiting the arrival of warm weather. Many of us are still wearing winter coats and stocking caps as well as long underwear just to keep warm and keep the temperature down in our houses.
This past week has made me ache for the sun. I am grateful every day that it is not below zero or that there is no snow on the ground, but I am impatient for the feel of warm sunshine. I am impatient to plant the flowers and vegetables that have been growing in my greenhouse since February. But wait, did I just look at the forecast and it shows that the second week of May will be in the upper 80s, maybe even hitting 90? Oh no, that can't be! I don't want to go from wearing a hoodie and jeans to tank tops and shorts in just a matter of days. We need that in between season of spring, not winter to summer.
Such is the story of living in Iowa and most other places these days. The weather is an important factor in everyone's lives and we have no control over it. Farmers need to get their crops in, gardeners want to get their gardens planted and active folks that run, swim, kayak and other activities want to be outside unencumbered by the weather.
The impact of weather and climate extend way beyond our personal lives. This week, The World Food Prize announced a woman scientist the 2022 recipient of the Prize, Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig of the United States. How appropriated given that Mother's Day is May 8th, that a woman be so honored. According to the World Food Prize website, Dr. Rosenzweig is receiving the award "for her seminal contributions to understanding and predicting the impacts of the interaction between climate and food systems. Through designing and leading rigorous, collaborative observational and modeling research, she provided the evidence used by thousands of decision-makers in more than 90 countries to both mitigate and adapt to climate change in local, national and global food systems."
Since the inception of the World Food Prize in 1987, thirty five years ago, less than 10 women have received the award, a paltry number compared to the contributions of women scientists throughout the world.
As I read through Dr. Rosenzweig's biography I was struck by her mention that one person in her life who inspired her to cultivate her interests was her fifth-grade teacher who put daily math puzzles on the blackboard and took her classes on frequent nature walks. Rosenzweig was a Girl Scouts, through which she continued to explore the natural world.
Mother's Day, the day we honor mothers, originated in 1907 when Anna Jarvis paid tribute to her mother by holding a memorial service in her late mother's church in Grafton, West Virginia. The day was made a national holiday by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914. When we honor mothers, grandmothers and all the women who are non-biological mothers, it is important to remember the influence that women have in our lives. Throughout history and in our current political environment, women have experienced a second-class citizenship when it comes to having control over their lives.
My dream for Mother's Day is that women have equal opportunities, equal pay for equal work and the right to make decisions about their health and well-being.