The significance of not having a movie theater hits hard when the Harlan Theater places the ad in the paper announcing the latest movies. Thirty miles is a long way to go for a couple hour movie. The blank marquee where movies used to be featured is a sad commentary to the current absence of the big screen. The dark building bears witness to a loss in the community. This week Carson, Iowa population 766 is a top finalist for a tourism award for it’s theater. Congratulations to this small Iowa town.

