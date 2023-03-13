The significance of not having a movie theater hits hard when the Harlan Theater places the ad in the paper announcing the latest movies. Thirty miles is a long way to go for a couple hour movie. The blank marquee where movies used to be featured is a sad commentary to the current absence of the big screen. The dark building bears witness to a loss in the community. This week Carson, Iowa population 766 is a top finalist for a tourism award for it’s theater. Congratulations to this small Iowa town.
There are days that it’s hard to believe this is the Iowa where I grew up. The 50s and 60s weren’t ideal in many ways. Smoking cigarettes was all too common, child abuse was tolerated – turn your head and don’t look, close your ears so you don’t hear. Female students had to wear dresses but jeans could be worn under dresses in the winter. There was bullying and playground roughness, but basically we were a part of the growing middle class. On a level playing field.
Our school teachers, mostly women, were trained to teach us the basics – reading, writing and arithmetic. Some of us have fond memories of kindergarten through twelfth grade, some of us hated school and remember a teacher or two that terrified us. Those teachers definitely left an impression. We graduated, or didn’t and went on with life – becoming a professional, a farmer, a blue collar worker, a mechanic, a nurse or a teacher, whatever suited our desires. Post high school education was affordable.
What has changed? Why is our public school system being undermined with our tax dollars being diverted to private schools? Why do teachers no longer have bargaining rights? And now, with the restrictive laws coming out of the Iowa legislature, it’s as if we are living in an Orwellian Big Brother era. Why would one what to become a teacher?
The world has changed. Real news and fabricated news shape our opinion, we chose who to believe. There seems to be an attempt, by whom I have no idea, to drive people apart even though we believe we have the same core values. Someone said to me recently, “Oh Denise, we all really want the same thing.” If we want the same thing then why are there laws that will harm people’s lives? In an ideal world, human beings take care of each other. In reality, many times it doesn’t working that way.
Freedom and choice are words that have been circulating at a high frequency these last few months. Do parents need the freedom to ban books for all student? Do parents have the choice decide health care needs for their children who may be trapped in a body that feels alien? Do parents have the freedom to provide their families with food to eat but are restricted by laws that punish them for being poor. The question is freedom and choice for whom? The loudest voices? The most political power?
It appears that freedom and choice exist in our state for the wealthy and corporations. Ordinary citizens pay taxes to keep the services in our state viable. There are tax breaks for special groups that allows them exemptions and to not pay their fair share. The governor wants to eliminate income tax in our state. Sure that sounds good but who will pay for her private schools that gives parents the freedom and choice? The legislature opted not to consider a bill proposed by the Democrats to legalize marijuana keeping dollars in Iowa. The surrounding states, Missouri, Illinois and Minnesota will benefit from the commerce generated by those states. The taxes from the sales of pot were to be used on education – for our underfunded schools.
Yes, Iowa has changed. Change is good if it brings fairness and equity to all Iowans. When change moves backward and causes harm to some Iowans, then we all lose. Bullying because people are poor, have a different skin color, or have a different sexual orientation does not represent the core values that Iowans are proud of.
When Iowans elected our current slate of public servants, did they realize that Iowa would be changed so drastically in just a matter of months? I think not.