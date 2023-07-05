Earlier this year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association conducted its first official membership survey in 10 years. According to the IHSAA, the idea was to gather feedback from schools and determine school administrator input on policies, schedules and activities.
Surveys were sent to principals, activities directors and superintendents from each of the 367 member schools, and 528 responses were recorded.
Some selected highlights, according to a news release from the IHSAA:
Family Week:
- 94% of respondents supported Family Week, a 2021 addition of a non-contact period in late summer across Iowa’s Unified Activities organizations.
Interstate competition:
- 78% of respondents supported the IHSAA’s current policy on interstate competition, which limits member schools to travel to states contiguous to Iowa, plus Kansas.
Football scheduling:
- 74% of respondents wanted the IHSAA to maintain the responsibility of regular season scheduling for football. When offered options to schedule their own contests, member schools mostly selected “no.”
Baseball games:
- 83% of respondents supported lowering the permitted number of regular season baseball games, which is currently the highest of all IHSAA sports at 40. The most selected option was 30 games, receiving 44% of votes.
Other topics included coach-athlete contact, winter break, state wrestling, spring scheduling, unified activities, junior high sports, and an open-ended option for future survey recommendations.
Some observations:
- Not allowing competition during winter break – Dec. 24-Jan. 1 – is mainly seen as a good thing, with more than 73% suggesting this policy continue. The winter break was the byproduct of the Arab Oil Crisis 50 years ago, but it was continued. Apparently, families appreciate the time to be together and they see this as a natural break, as well as a chance to take much-needed time off work for vacations and so forth.
The overwhelming majority – more than 93% – of all respondents support the new Family Week, which does not allow coach-athlete contact the last week of July. This also allows for vacations and much-needed time away for various pursuits.
A few administrators like the idea so much they want to see more dead periods. The top pick was late July, extending the current Family Week.
As a trade-off, I’d like to see the basketball season extended to maybe 22 or 23 games, with an in-season weekend tournament or “classic”/”showcase”-style invitational allowed. Especially with a “classic”/”showcase” style – not a tournament, but where a participating team plays one or two games, usually against teams of their caliber – this would give more flexibility and opportunity for non-conference games. Elite teams would get to play teams that also have had a high level of success, while struggling teams might get to play against a team they have a chance to win or be competitive in.
- Surprisingly, a good share of respondents said they’d like to see the traditional state wrestling tournament revert to a three-day tournament and retracting the number of qualifiers to 16 per weight class. It could be they saw the previous model as not broken, and that qualifying for state should be something that is not that easy to achieve.
- The eye-opener: The baseball regular-season season should be shortened from the current 40 games to 30, with 44% responding that way. The next most popular choice was 25 games, at 20.5%, with 18.7% supporting a 35-game limit and leaving it at 40 games coming in at 16.9%.
That’s quite a change from 50 (or more) games being allowed many years ago.
My guess is that pitch count limitations and some schools having trouble finding enough pitchers let alone players to compete at the varsity level, even in Iowa Class 1A, played a role in this response. Same with possible injuries, including those requiring Tommy John surgery.
A parent I talked to on this issue suggested 25 games, with just five non-conference dates and all of the non-conference games being relatively local with no long road trips.
I can understand limitations the makeup of a varsity team can present and the challenges presented by the pitch count limitation. In the smaller classes where enrollment is low to begin with and players are hard to find, this makes complete sense. But for larger schools, it’s as I noted before: At the Class 3A and Class 4A level, you should have at least three, maybe four varsity-level pitchers who can start a conference game, maybe two non-conference starters, a closer or two, and the rest who can pitch long, short and situational relief.
If the schedule is at some point cut to 30 games, I do hope that schools are able to schedule at least one weekend game, where one of the teams has to go out of their usual area. These out-of-town trips can be a unique team-bonding and team-building experience.
I know something like this was done with the Atlantic softball team with their trip to LeGrand (east of Marshalltown) and the game vs. East Marshall: a team meal, maybe a movie or some other fun activity (like a museum tour) and then the game. I know schools that add overnight stays as part of the deal, maybe at a campground or hotel. How much fun would that be?
This weekend trip idea can easily be applied to baseball.
Let’s hope any modification in the schedule allows for weekend tournaments and/or games. And that the bylaws of the different conferences adjust to allow for these contests, tournaments, etc. And allow classic events such as the Brent Prange Classic – that’s a multi-school event hosted by Saydel – to continue.
Otherwise, it’s as I’ve said in the past: It’s how you set up the non-conference schedule that you improve your players. The better the competition. the better chances you’ll have being ready for a long post-season run. I will admit a challenging non-conference schedule can still be done with 30 games, and you’d have to be more choosy with the schedule.
- A related question to baseball asked about the best placement of the state’s baseball season. The most popular choice was the current format, mid-May through the latter half of July, with a mid-April through late-June format the next most popular choice.
- On the above point with sports seasons, a question asked if the IHSAA were to move just one spring sport – golf, soccer or tennis – to the fall, which one would it be? More than 50% of those responding suggested moving the golf season (for classes 1A, 2A and 3A) to the fall, competing alongside Class 4A.
Apparently, most are satisfied with soccer and tennis being played in the spring. Additionally, boys soccer was tried once in the fall, as well as the spring, but only a small number of schools chose to play fall soccer, and eventually it was discontinued. It is worth noting that of the states contiguous to Iowa, Illinois is one that has their boys’ season in the fall, with the girls’ playing in the spring alongside everyone else.
So those are my thoughts.
What’s yours?