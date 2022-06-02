To Cass County Citizens:
My name is Jay W. Mez and I am personally responding to last week's Speakup Column concerning me in which an ex-girlfriend from over five years ago wrote many harsh and untrue things about me. I assure you there are two sides to every story and that mine is very different. I am not the type of person to tear someone else down for my personal gain. What is also very disturbing to me is that she chose to write this article one week before the election when I have been campaigning for the position of Cass County Attorney since the end of March. The dirty politics that seem to be the norm of this day and age are very upsetting
to me.
I do want to address the questioning of my current sobriety. In the fall of 2019, I completed a 60-day inpatient program in Denver, Colorado. This inpatient treatment changed my life and made me a much better person, father, son, and attorney.
After returning from Denver, to get my license reinstated, I completed all of the requirements of Disciplinary Commission. This was a very rigorous and time consuming process ending with a personal appearance in front of the Supreme Court of Iowa and the Iowa Disciplinary Commission. After the hearing, the Supreme Court of Iowa and the Iowa Disciplinary Commission ruled that I had completed all the requirements successfully to return to the practice of law in Iowa. I am in good standing with the Iowa Bar Association and Nebraska Bar Association. I have no pending disciplinary actions that could impede or interrupt
me from being the next Cass County Attorney.
My 20 years of criminal law work and extensive trial experience in both federal and state courts assures you that I have the qualifications and experience to do the job.
In summing up, I want to assure Cass County citizens that I am completely sober and have been since September 2019. I am coming up on my 3-year anniversary of sobriety, something I am very proud of. I assure you that my success concerning sobriety will continue.
I would request the citizens of Cass County consider me for the person I am today, not five years ago. If I were to be elected Cass County Attorney, the days of plea bargaining and dismissing charges, turning the other cheek, and not prosecuting repeat offenders to the fullest extent would be over. We all deserve to feel safe in our homes, streets, schools, malls, and on our roads. I plan to uphold the law and see that criminals receive sentences that
fit their crimes. I would sincerely appreciate your vote for Cass County Attorney.
Thank you!