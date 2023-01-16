In 2022. Iowans re-elected the governor and elected enough Republicans to create a supermajority in the state legislature. This group is now introducing bills that smack an un-Iowan like tone.
First out of the shoot is the private school bill, a bill disguised as parental choice and an education savings account. There are no private schools in Cass County and only a few in surrounding counties, so where is the choice? In fact 75% of Iowa school districts have no private schools. This is the third year that private schools are first on the governor's agenda. Is this what Iowans want? According to a poll done by the Des Moines Register in March of 2022, fifty-two percent of Iowans opposed the plan, up 3 percentage points, from 49% last year. Forty-one percent favored it, down from 44%. Another 7% were unsure in both this poll and last year's poll. Iowans want public money for public schools.
Iowans, you voted to retain the governorship. Did you vote for private schools? Maybe some of you did. We are fortunate in our House District 18 that Representative Tom Moore is opposed to private school vouchers, but will he be pressured to succumb to the wishes of the governor and the supermajority? Last election cycle the governor worked hard to and was successful at unseating several incumbent Republican lawmakers seeking re-election because they opposed her private school scheme during the 2022 session. Those public servants lost their job because they listened to their constituents.
It is up to the citizens of House District 18, Cass, Montgomery and part of Page County to inform Moore and Senator Shipley of opposition to or support for private school funding. At the legislative coffee held last week in Cumberland, Representative Moore stated that much of his constituency has informed him they are against private schools. He serves an important role on the Education Committee.
On Tuesday, January 17th, there will be a House hearing. Iowans can make their comments in opposition to or support of private schools by going to: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings?ga=90&fbclid=IwAR2SUESiIFRwlhwv4QPXtyuWG2TWoi6Gl7KaPZZ08M4QdE8b36ZP4MYKza4
Some hearings are held via zoom. The one on Tuesday is not, so if you cannot go to Des Moines to make a statement, you can comment on the page link above.
The website https://www.legis.iowa.gov is a good place to go to keep up to date on the legislature proceedings. Both Senator Shipley and Representative Moore have weekly newsletters. You can contact them via email to get on their email list. Being a member of a political party is not just about voting, it is about participating and staying informed. This applies to all levels of government from city council to Congress.
There are other bills being introduced that have to do with hunger and sexual identity. These bills take a punishment approach to people who they label as different or poor. If the children of Iowa are hungry, we must feed them. If our children have issues identifying who they are, there should be programs to help them figure it out. Banishing language that helps them identify as a human being is not the remedy for a strong, healthy person. Iowa's future depends on our youth; they must flourish to become fully functioning adults.
Why do the governor and legislative body want to punish people who they think are different or people who unable to make ends meet? We do not live in a world with a level playing field - that is a myth. There are people that have advantages and there are others that need help. Many cannot "pull themselves up by the bootstraps" because their bootstraps are frayed and broken. Let's strive to be Iowans who care about the health and well-being of others.