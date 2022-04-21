Now the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain to which Jesus had directed them. When they saw him, they worshiped him, but some doubted. And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember I am with you always to the end of the age. Matthew 28:16-20
Our Wednesday afternoon Christian education program is called God Squad. Being of a certain age, I can’t help but love the name by remembering a 60’s tv drama, Mod Squad- diverse trio of outcasts who worked to bring hope to all sorts of issues. I don’t remember much about the show itself except the music, bell bottom jeans and hair styles! As a God Squad, we gather kids together to share God’s love and forgiveness with each other and our world.
We are celebrating the season of Easter. The Good News is that Christ Jesus, God’s Son, laid down his life for our sins on the cross, and then rose from the dead defeating sin and death forever and opening the grave to the promise of Eternal Life for all who trust in God’s love. This great news is not meant simply to be studied and thought about. It is meant to be lived and shared.
As soon as Jesus appeared to his disciples and opened their minds and hearts to the promise of the scriptures and the Good News of his resurrection from the dead, he sent them out to share that love with the rest of the world. There is story after story in scripture of the way God’s Spirit sent the disciples into action to people all over the world.
Both parts of this story are important. It is important that the Lord gathers us together to worship, receive forgiveness, study and be fed by God’s Word. Each of the Christian congregation in our area are its own form of “God Squad.” We practice various traditions and denominational differences, but we also have so much in common. Mainly everyday God’s Word is needed to guide our lives, refresh our troubled hearts, and cleanse us with his forgiveness and grace. But this of course, is only part of the plan. The second part is that every day, God sends out into the world to share his love and forgiveness with others through the work that we do each day and the people that we encounter on the way. Just like graduation diplomas are not about the end of an adventure but rather the beginning of yet another calling, so worship always ends with a sending out to live as God’s children in the world and to share God’s love with all we encounter along the way.
As another school year draws to a close, all sorts of new adventures will begin. Seniors will graduate soon and for the first time in several years, there will be summer vacations, sports, county, and state fairs without restriction. I wonder how God will call each of us to use our lives to care for and serve others and share his love with those around us? Will God use a conversation that we share with a friend to open the way for prayer together? Will the job that you do every day be a way that God will use your life to help make the world a bit brighter for others? Perhaps you are called every day to teach the smallest members at your dinner table to pray and celebrate the promise that God provides the meal and all that we need each day and perhaps the smallest member at the dinner table will be called to remind the adults that it is “prayer time.”
We never graduate from God’s family and our growth as disciples is never complete. We are called each day to be fed and grow in God’s word and we are sent each day to share it and each day others are sent to share it with us. Faith is all about drawing the world to Christ and then being sent out to share Christ with the world.
May God bless your God Squad and the great adventures ahead!
Pastor Lauri