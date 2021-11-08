Mayoral Candidates
I think it's a shame that we can have such a good selection of candidates for mayor of Atlantic and we get no good candidates for our state and national elections.
City Business Affairs
While I generally agree with the majority of the decisions made by our 'City Fathers/Mothers' I must go on the record and say that their decisions recently have caused me more than a mild amount of concern. Most recently, the 'chickens in town' and the '2022 fireworks show' decisions, as well as the sewer extension decision, within the last few weeks, have all been handled poorly in my opinion.
While it was never stated in anything I read or heard about, the sewer extension was done for the benefit of a privately held organization (not a non-profit) that owns the facility that is going to be rented to the only businesses mentioned in the articles I read. I believe that Mr. Lund, our City Administrator/Zoning Administrator, recommended that this should not be granted although I don't recall the exact reasons he gave for that conclusion, yet the Council voted to do it anyway.
As for the fireworks and chicken issues, I feel that again the City Administrator's recommendations/actions were called into question and then reversed without reasonable cause.
While I am one of the biggest supporters of shopping locally, it makes very little sense to me to sign a fireworks show contract with a company that isn't qualified (or licensed) for their part of the contract. The correct decision had already been made to contract with a qualified company for 2022 and then to consider the local companies for the future shows. By allowing the exception to the 'farm animals in the city limits' ordinance we are just asking for trouble in the future on this issue.