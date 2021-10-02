“Accept other believers who are weak in faith, and don’t argue with them about what they think is right or wrong.”
-Romans 14:1
Wait, what? I am supposed to accept those who believe in Jesus and yet don’t agree with me on every theological issue? You mean, spiritual maturity shouldn’t be a prerequisite for acceptance and fellowship? And how in the world am I not supposed to argue with them when I know I’m right and they’re wrong?
Like today, there were some pressing theological issues which were causing division amongst believers. One side was certain they were right while the other side believed the same. Arguments were likely heated trying to convince the opposing side. Each side felt they were living a more faithful life. Yet, Paul tells them all to be accepting of the others and don’t waste your time arguing.
I wonder what issues cause us to argue and be ultimately unaccepting. We certainly aren’t short on our list today. What if we took Paul’s approach? If we are striving for Christlikeness, can’t there be some differences along the way? Aren’t we, Christians, all trying to discern issues along our journey? Maybe next time we come to a disagreement, instead of pushing our agendas or beliefs we simply accept the other person. It doesn’t mean we have to agree, but that we can agree to disagree. After all, some of the greatest revelation the Spirit has given me is that I really don’t know much. The more truths the Spirit reveals to me through Scripture the more my ignorance is revealed.
Let’s tread together more lovingly. Let’s journey together in grace. Right and wrong, mature and immature, often keep us from the main thing. It becomes more about us than Jesus. Let’s all remind each other of Jesus. We might just be amazed at the unity that ensues.