Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family.
My friend from church, Michele, recently shared with me an early recipe from Dr. Neil Nedley, an Internist specializing in anxiety and depression from California who is a true believer that we "are what we eat." What better way to fight off both anxiety and depression than with a piping-hot bowl of an ultimate comfort food. Who would have ever thought you could make *cheese with potatoes, carrots and nutritional yeast? The nutritional yeast is available online at Walmart, Amazon and or you can check with your local grocery store. Nutritional Yeast is loaded with B Vitamins. This is is my variation on the original recipe:
Classic Vegan Mac & Cheese
2 cups Yukon Gold potatoes, diced large 1 tablespoon lemon Juice (fresh)
1 cup carrots, diced large 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 cup water 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil a generous dash of cayenne
2 teaspoons kosher salt 1/2 cup nutritional yeast flakes
1/2 teaspoon vegan chicken seasoning
In a medium-tall pot cover your carrots and potatoes with fresh water and bring to a boil, cooking until tender and then draining. (While these are boiling, you can cook your pasta according to the directions on the box.)
Blend potatoes and carrots together along with the rest of the ingredients on high in blender until the *Cheese is extremely smooth. (use a high powered Vita-mixer if you have one.) You can store this *Cheese on it's own in the refrigerator for up to a week. It is great with nachos, burritos, crackers, pasta, etc.) This *Cheese will melt similarly to real cheese! If it sets up a little in the fridge, just microwave it for about 30 seconds - it will soften up so it's easy to spread.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band "KISS," "John Fogerty", and the "Kenny Cheseny" Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic home.