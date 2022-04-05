GOLF
AHSTW at Audubon: The Wheelers defeated the Vikings 182-241 in both teams' season opener at Audubon Country Club. Jay Remsburg bested teammate Oliver Deist for medalist honors, with Remsburg getting the honor via a scorecard playoff. AHSTW was led by Nate Jorgensen's 44.
For the Audubon girls' golf team, Monday's meet was simply an opportunity to get out on the course, as AHSTW didn't have a team. The Wheelers shot a 238, with medalist Allison Elmquist scoring a 52 and Kali Irlmeier firing a 55. Kacie Anthofer (65) and Sienna Albertsen (66) rounded out the scoring.
"We as a team will have a much better feel for our individual averages, and in turn our team averages after these first three duals," said coach Paul Lynch. "Our team score of 238 is a place for us to start - everyone felt they had extra strokes they would like to improve on.
Griswold Triangular: Despite not having a full girsl' team, Griswold had the meet medalist as Joey Reynolds opened her high school career, firing a 56 Monday afternoon at Griswold Golf Club.
Essex won the girls' meet with a 245, and were the only team with a full team.
On the boys' side, Nodaway Valley clipped the Tigers 209-211, while Essex was a distant third with a 231. Kam Brownlee and Kaleb Oakleaf each had rounds of 48 to finish in a tie for third.
TRACK
Treynor Jerome Howe Invitational (boys): Audubon senior Gavin Smith came away with a pair of first-place finishes and anchored the Wheeler shuttle hurdle relay team to a runner-up finish Monday night in Treynor.
Smith's winning times were 15.43 in the 110-meter hurdles and 56.34 in the 400-meter hurdles. The shuttle hurdle relay, which also had Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Logan Schmidt, finished in 1:05.71.
The Wheelers were the top area team finisher with 36 points, good for seventh place. Riverside was eighth at 34 points, Exira-EHK with 17 points, AHSTW 16th with 10 points and Griswold 17th with three points.
Riverside had the News-Telegraph area's only other winner in the 4x200-meter relay, with Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen and Mikey Casson in at 1:33.71. Jeppesen in the high jump and the 4x100-meter relay were good for third place.
Tyler Kingery and Derrek Kommes were second and third in the high jump, respectively, to pace Exira-EHK. AHSTW's distance medley relay team of Seth Pope, Nick Denning, Ryan Wedemeyer and Caleb Hatch was runner-up. Griswold's Peyton Cook was his team's top finisher, placing seventh in the 400-meter hurdles.
Nodaway Valley Invitational (girls): Audubon recorded five championships and placed fourth at the Nodaway Valley Invitational Monday night in Greenfield.
Hannah Thygesen had a hand in three wins, taking the 800-meter run (2:30.16) and anchoring the sprint medley and distance medley relays. Both relays were with Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler and Abigail Zaiger. The sprint medley was in at 1:55.82, the distance at 4:33.31.
Steckler came in second in the 100-meter hurdles, and ran lead off of the 4x400-meter relay, in which Thygesen was also the anchor leg and Nielsen and Zaiger ran the middle two legs.
Beisswenger won the 1500- and 3000-meter runs (times of 5:33.87 and 11:50.18, respectively), and took third in the 800-meter run.
CAM finished sixth, with runner-up finishes by Mallory Behnken in the discus and shot put, and Emma Follmann in the high jump. Exira-EHK finished ninth, with Macy Emgarten runner-up in the 400-meter run.