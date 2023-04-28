DES MOINES – "The state meet of the state meet," an area coach remarked about the Drake Relays earlier this week.
You'd probably get a big nod of agreement from the girls' 4x200-meter relay contingent from Riverside.
"Our competition back home, we normally have Underwood and Treynor, and they're good teams for us," said leadoff leg Veronica Andrusyshyn. "It's just crazy going from small-town Oakland and competing against the smaller schools and coming here and competing as the only (Iowa Class) 1A school here."
The Lady Dawgs – Andrusyshyn, plus Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson – fared pretty well against a field of primarily Class 3A and 4A schools, finishing in 1:45.59 to come in 15th Friday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
The last time they were at Drake Stadium was the state meet in 2022, where the Lady Dawgs' 4x200-meter relay was state runner-up.
"We're just proud to be here no matter what," said Andrusyshyn. "We were looking for a PR because running at the Blue Oval, you always PR and that's what we were looking for here."
Carly Henderson, who has reached the state stage in volleyball and girls' wrestling earlier this year, said those earlier experiences have helped her and her teammates prepare for the big stage.
"I know I can stay pretty relaxed before my big competition, and being here I was pretty relaxed," she said. "Elly and I have struggled with handoffs but today's was pretty relaxed."
Splits were 25.04, 26.75, 27.01 and 26.80, in order from Andrusyshyn, the Henderson and Erickson.
Now, it's on to focusing on the 4x100-meter relay in today's final day of the Drake Relays. Along with Atlantic, Riverside is part of a field of 96 teams, and the top eight will advance to the finals later in the afternoon.
CAM
The CAM duo of Jack Follmann and Sam Foreman competed in Friday morning's boys' 110-meter hurdles, and neither advanced to the finals.
Follmann, a junior, finished in a time of 15.33, good for 17th place. Foreman came in at 15.41 for 22nd place.
Both will be in action again today in the shuttle hurdle relay, along with Cale Maas and Collin Bower. The top four teams from the field of 16 will be back in action later in the morning.
ACGC
ACGC's Austin Kunkle knows the prestige of the Drake Relays.
"It's really awesome. It really helps when state comes around," he said. "It's just fun to compete against the best, including the best long jumper in state history."
The Charger senior didn't realize what was likely one of his goals – reaching the finals of the boys' 100-meter dash finals – but the competition and experience he hopes will help him the rest of the season.
"Just focus and get better," he said, after notching a time of 10.936, good for 15th place. The eighth-fastest time was 10.85, about 0.08 ahead of Kunkle's time. He came in with the state's fourth-best time statewide.
"I felt good before the race and started out well," he said. "Toward the end, my form fell apart and and went down a few spots."
He still has the 4x100-meter relay to go, and that event is today. From a field of 96, the top eight will compete this afternoon in the finals.
"Hopefully we have good technique and good handoffs and do our best," said Kunkle.
ACGC's other competitor so far was Payton Jacobe, who was in the shot put on Thursday afternoon. He scratched on each of his attempts.
The Atlantic girls were set to send their 4x400-meter relay team into action late Friday evening. Results were not available as of press time, and a recap of that race, plus how they did in today's finals if they advanced as of the top eight, will be published in Monday's News-Telegraph. Ava Rush, Morgan Botos, Claire Peleltt and Chloe Mullenix were slated to run in that contingent.