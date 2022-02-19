DES MOINES – The past two years, Jace Rose fell short in his goal of earning what his goal has always been: A spot in the Iowa state championship wrestling match.
Two years running for the now-senior from Riverside, in his sophomore and junior seasons, it was down-to-the-wire matches that were decided by no more than two points: 3-2 to Clayton McDonough of Central Springs in 2020 (his sophomore year) and 6-4 to Lisbon’s Brandon Paez to cap his junior season.
Somehow, it was appropriate that this year, when he finally blasted through to the state championship match, his Iowa Class 1A 126-pound semifinal match Friday night vs. West Sioux’s Cameron Clark would come down to the final moments.
Clark, the second-ranked wrestler in the state and with just one loss previously, was down 6-5 with seconds to go and tried to get out of Rose’s grasp, but this time, Rose wasn’t letting go.
This time, Rose was determined to get to the title match, and that he did, holding on for his first – and what will be his only – chance at wrestling gold, with that 6-5 win.
His emotions are what you’d expect for someone who’s among just 144 wrestlers statewide, in all three classes, who’ll be wrestling for state championships.
“It’s a great feeling and all, and I’m happy, but not satisfied,” said Rose. “Still going for a first-place medal and that’s what I came here to get and that’s what I’m gonna get.”
Rose, 46-4 and ranked fourth in Class 1A, gets unbeaten, top-ranked and three-time defending state champion Marcel Lopez (54-0) in the championship match.
It’s Casey Conover’s first state championship match as Riverside coach.
“It’s all him. He deserves all the credit,” said Conover, who’ll be dressed in a suit for sure tonight.
Rose had to overcome giving up early back points to Clark, scrambling with him before getting a reversal that started to turn the match’s tide in favor of the Riverside.
“When he scores points, he just likes to back up to the edge of the mat and keep circling and I couldn’t let him do that,” said Rose. “So I had to keep the pressure on him. And I keep going and scoring more and more points, and that’s what I did.”
Rose got three back points of his own, and an escape in the second period was just enough insurance to get the biggest win of his career.
And now, getting a win over Lopez would just be icing on the cake for his fourth state tournament appearance.
“It’d mean a lot,” said Rose of what would happen if he won a state championship. “All the hard work in this sport. A lot of sweat, a lot of tears, a lot of blood and it’s all paying off as of now. Like I said, I’m happy, not satisfied.”
Rose never really was in trouble in his quarterfinal match against Don Bsoco’s Kyler Knaack, building an early 5-0 lead and then answering Knaack’s takedown early in the third period with an escape before riding him out for the victory.
ACGC SOPHOMORE FALLS SHORT
The area went 1-1 in Class 1A semifinal matches, as ACGC sophomore Tegan Slaybaugh came up on the wrong end of a 9-1 major decision to Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra.
The second-ranked Becerra used a pair of takedowns to take a 4-1 lead after the first period, where an escape was the only points Slaybaugh got. Becerra put the match away with a pair of takedowns late in the match.
Slaybaugh won his quarterfinal match, and it was a case of familiarity breeding an advantage, the Charger sophomore overcoming an early 5-0 deficit to Highland’s Elliot Schlabaugh to surprise him by placing him on his back and getting a pin at 4:43.
“I just knew I had to wrestle hard and keep wrestling,” said the Charger sophomore. “I knew he’d make mistakes and he made a mistake and I turned him.
“I kind of knew what he was going to do and he’d make mistakes and I knew I could turn him,” he continued. “I love it (reaching the semifinals) and my coaches love it and my (workout) partner loves it. This is awesome.”
Slaybaugh can still finish as high as third, and will do so in this morning’s consolation semifinals and finals. A win gets him a chance at the bronze, while a loss can still get him as high as fifth.
CONSOLATION ROUNDS
The area went 2-3 in consolation second-round matches, wherein a win is needed to advance to medal eligibility.
AHSTW will have two medalists, after Hayden Fischer (138) and Denver Pauley (170) won second-round consolation matches. Fischer once again benefited from a late call – this one, a takedown attempt by Kingsley-Pierson’s Damon Schmid that came as time ran out was waived off – to advance into the placement rounds.
Pauley pinned Lane Kenny of Akron-Westifield in 3:17, after getting a takedown about 10 seconds later.
Both lost their third-round consolation matches and will go for seventh place in this morning’s consolation session.
Eliminated after taking a consolation second-round loss were Riverside’s Nolan Moore (152), AHSTW’s Garrison Gettler (160) and Audubon Cooper Nielsen (220). Wrestlers must take a