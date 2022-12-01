AMES – Iowa State’s two first-team all-Big 12 selections, announced Wednesday afternoon, became just the third and fourth three-time first-team picks in Cyclone history.
Xavier Hutchinson was named at wide receiver, while Will McDonald IV captured the honor as a defensive end. Both are seniors.
Hutchinson, of Jacksonville, Fla., led the Big 12 Conference in receptions (107), receptions per game (8.9), receiving yards (1,171) and receiving yards per game (97.6) during the regular season. He had 45 more receptions and 165 more receiving yards than any other Big 12 player, and finished with at least eight receptions in 11 of 12 games.
Hutchinson led the nation in receptions and receptions per game, while also ranking eighth in receiving yards. He broke his own single-season receptions mark and topped the Iowa State career mark (254), and his 254 receptions are the most ever for any Big 12 player in just three seasons. He had six touchdown receptions in 2022.
McDonald is the Cyclones’ career record holder for sacks (34.0), and also tied the Big 12 career record this season. He drew double and triple teams, and finished the season with 5.0 sacks to go along with 36 tackles, 7.5 of which were behind the line of scrimmage for a loss. He also had four pass breakups, forced a fumble and also recovered one in his final season as a Cyclone.
Hutchinson and McDonald join Greg Eisworth and Charlie Kolar as the only three-time first-teamers in school history.
SECOND TEAM
Four Cyclones nabbed second-team all-Big 12 honors, including Creston native Trevor Downing.
Downing, a senior offensive lineman, started at center for the first time this season and earned All-Big 12 recognition for the third time in his career. He started all 12 games for the Cyclone offensive unit that outgained nine of their 12 opponents.
Others honored were:
Anthony Johnson Jr.
- , a senior defensive back, from St. Petersburg, Fla. Johnson moved from cornerback to safety for his final season in Ames and earned second-team accolades after being an honorable mention selection the previous three seasons. He finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles and picked off the first two passes of his career, and also had four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Jared Rus
- , a senior fullback from Eldridge, his second career honor from league coaches. The former North Scott standout served in a key role in ISU’s short-yardage blocking formations, and finished with seven receptions for 45 yards.
T.J. Tampa, a junior defensive back from St. Petersburg, Fla. He played and started all 12 games at cornerback for the Cyclones, proving himself as one of the league’s best defensive backs. He finished the season with 40 tackles, including 5.0 for a loss. Had nine pass breakups and picked off a pass this season, and forced a fumble at the goal line against Iowa in a play that foretold a 21-play, 99-yard drive that ended in the game-winning touchdown in the Cy-Hawk Series game.