ATLANTIC – Once again, if you look back at Atlantic’s season-opening loss to Glenwood, you might just find a lot of good performances and other things that could lead to a successful season.
The Trojans got 334 passing yards and a trio of touchdowns from quarterback Caden Andersen, ran the ball well when the run was called, and the defense for the most part held the Rams’ running game in check.
Special teams was the killer in the opener, a 43-27 Rams victory.
A blocked punt, a few short punts and – over five kickoff and punt returns – an average of 26.5 yards per return helped set up some short fields for the Rams, setting up easy scores.
“That’s a point of emphasis this week, to get better at,” said coach Joe Brummer of his team’s Week 1 game. “But overall, some first-game jitters and first-game kinks we need to get out by Week 2, rust needs to be knocked off.”
One bright spot in the special teams play was PAT kicking, where Hadin Thompson was good on all three attempts. The goal will be transitioning from a pooch-style, soccer-type kick to more of a football kick.
Another turning point came early in the second half. The Trojans were driving on their second possession and had gotten inside the 5-yard line. On first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Brummer called for the Wildcat formation, with the snap going directly to halfback Dante Hedrington, but the snap was high and he was thrown back for a loss back outside the 10. Two subsequent plays fell short, and a pass to Tanner O’Brien in the flat saw him tripped up.
“That was a little bit of coaching and a little bit of execution,” said Brummer. “We probably should’ve just gone under center and ran the ball instead of trying to get cute with it in the gun.”
There were other opportunities, including a curl-and-go pass play that was dropped, but before the game was over, O’Brien got a 2-yard touchdown run and Colton Rasmussen picked up a 53-yard score on a pass from Andersen to make the game respectable.
Again, a good, solid game despite the loss.
“First game things, first-game jitters to work out,” said Brummer.
And now, attention turns to Carroll Kuemper Catholic and the home opener.
With a pulled pork sandwich special on the menu, the Trojans hope to pull out a win over the Knights.
Kuemper picked up a solid 34-12 win over Logan-Magnolia a week ago in its season opener. The Trojans hold a 16-10-1 advantage, at least in games in BC Moore’s online database, and had won meetings in 2019 (20-18) and 2020 (21-10) before the Knights got a 34-0 win last year.
The Knights held the Panthers to 31 yards passing but allowed 259 yards on the ground. Meantime, the offense saw DJ Vonnahme go 8-for-10 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including scores by Will Simons and Benjamin Gerken.
Logan Sibenaller is a dual threat for the Knights, with 171 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a long of 71 yards. He also had 43 yards receiving.
Defensively, five players had five tackles each, including Evan Adams with a team-best 5.5, and Christopher Mohr, John Boes, Sibenaller and Simons with five each. Vonnahme also had a pick-six return of 34 yards.
“They’re big, they’re athletic and they’re fast,” said Brummer. “A lot of their skill guys are good athletes. They have the Vonnahme brothers (Taye is the other one), and they do a really good job in the backfield, and the Sibenaller is their big threat and a really good athlete.
“Defensively, they have a good mix of juniors and seniors,” he continued, referring specifically to Adams, a two-way lineman.
As for keys to this week, lining up correctly will be a key toward staying in the game.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re lined up sound and be in the correct gaps and spots, because they do a great job mixing and matching what they want to run or pass,” said Brummer. “If you’re misaligned or not paying attention, that’s when their big plays happen.”
And Atlantic may have to take what the Kuemper defense gives. Again, the Knights held Lo-Ma to 31 yards through the air and had an interception returned for a touchdown, so the running game could come into play.
There’s a lot to count on, as Dante Hedrington had 69 yards on 16 carries, picking up 4.3 yards per carry.
“Glenwood, just the way they run things, they run a lot of man and pretty much Cover 1 so you can throw the ball deep and a lot more,” said Brummer. “I don’t look for Kuemper to allow us to do a lot of that (throw). I think they’ll change it up where they’re not going to allow anything deep. So that way, if we throw the ball a lot we’re not making a lot of double-coverage throws and still making a lot of good reads, still hitting the open guys and execute.”
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Trojan Bowl.