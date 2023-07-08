GRISWOLD – The Griswold softball team is one game away from reaching Fort Dodge and the state softball tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years.
The Tigers disposed of Essex, 10-0, in an Iowa Class 1A Region 4 semifinal Friday night in Griswold to advance to Monday’s regional final in Corydon against Wayne.
The Tigers went up 1-0 in the first inning and then took control with a four-run third inning before adding runs in each of the final three innings, including three to end the game early.
The Tigers tallied 13 hits on the night. Makenna Askeland was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and scored three runs. Dakota Reynolds was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs. Karly Millikan, Abby Gohlinghorst, and Joey Reynolds each had two hits.
It was another outstanding night for Karly Millikan in the circle for the Tigers, striking out 15 while allowing just one hit in six innings.
The Tigers are 25-3 on the year and will play Wayne, a 10-0 winner over Lamoni. If Griswold wins, it would be their first state tournament since 1985, when teams from each of the then-two classes competed in a traditional 16-team tournament.
Exira-EHK postponed: In Iowa Class 1A Region 3, Exira-EHK and Woodbine were postponed due to wet field conditions.
The game will be played at 5 p.m. today at Atlantic, as part of a doubleheader that also involves Atlantic’s Class 3A regional semifinal game against Shenandoah.
The Spartans swept the Tigers this season en route to a perfect 14-0 record in the Rolling Valley Conference.