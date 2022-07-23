The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of July 21, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Black Crappie — Slow: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Slow troll or drift small jigs to find 7-inch bluegill. Channel Catfish — Good: Use a slip bobber with shrimp around the jetties. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies on the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Try slow trolling or drifting. Largemouth Bass — Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Channel Catfish — Fair: Try chicken liver and shrimp in the shallow tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast spinners and buzz baits over submersed vegetation.
Mormon Trail Lake, Adair County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Bridgewater: Anglers report good catfishing. The water is extremely clear. Channel Catfish — Good: Get your bait in 10 feet of water to be out of the vegetation.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Concentrate on deep tree piles to find crappies. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing around structure to catch 8-inch bluegill. Channel Catfish — Good: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Anglers report catching good numbers of bass casting the shoreline.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Water temperature is 80 degrees. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast around the tree piles to find crappies. Bluegill — Fair: Try worms under a bobber in 4 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Good: Anglers report catching catfish along the dam with shrimp.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for 9.5-inch crappie around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills slow trolling or casting around structure. Fish will average 8.5-inches. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catch channel catfish around the jetties. Largemouth Bass — Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: All boat ramps are usable. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Many crappies are being caught casting around the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Anglers are slow trolling or fishing around tree piles. Channel Catfish — Good: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Fishing bait in 6 feet of water will get you out of the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Good: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Bluegill — Slow: Use nightcrawlers near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Catch bluegill up to 9-inches with small jigs fished along the fish mounds. Walleye — Slow: Use jigs along the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs fished near brush piles or rock piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s to low 80s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.