ATLANTIC – What a week that helped Atlantic’s football team put things into perspective.
The death of a teammate’s father – Joshua Park was one of the Trojans’ biggest fans and supporters – and a frightening moment for another teammate, Garrett McLaren, whose brother is recovering from a life-changing injury of his own, all happened in a span of a few days.
You learn a lot about a team and what they think of each other and so forth in times like those. And it was those things that helped the Trojans band together as one, support each other and help get through those times.
Ask Joe Brummer, and he’ll likely agree 100% with that assessment.
“The guys are doing better, and we’re definitely seeing a lot of strong ties with them,” said Brummer, the Atlantic head football coach. “It goes back to some things that some things in life are bigger than football and it’s nice to have football to lean back on, and the family that football provides.”
What kind of community has football provided Atlantic this season, especially in the past week as they supported the Park and McLaren families?
“Just kind of like that ... brothers that can talk to one another and be with one another. They see each other inside and outside the sport and do a great job of being there for one another when they really need it,” said Brummer.
One could say that the Trojans were riding that emotional high in the opening half of their game a week ago against ADM, and two early turnovers were just the thing that was needed.
The Trojans’ opening drive stalled and were forced to punt, but on the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage Garrett McLaren had a highlight zone-type interception for a 66-yard pick-six and a 6-0 lead over Class 3A’s ninth-ranked team.
ADM fumbled the ball on its first play after a 15-yard run by Lucas Ray, and Jackson McLaren recovered the pigskin. After a successful fourth-and-2 conversion, Caden Andersen went in from 20 yards out and less than midway through the first quarter, it was 13-0 Trojans.
The Tigers shook off the mistakes, turned up the tempo, and it was Brevin Doll who scored on runs of 22 and 36 yards to tie the game, then Chase Groves’ 8-yard TD run gave the home team the lead for good.
A 33-yard field goal by Lane Nelson, his first made field goal of the season, was the last points of the night, and a late second quarter touchdown established a 27-16 halftime lead.
The Tigers began to pull away in the third period with two more touchdowns before the injury and the game stopped.
Still, a lot of good things seen in the game from any Trojans’ standpoint.
“The kids started well,” said Brummer, noting how his team shook off giving ADM a short field by stepping up defensively for the interception that turned into a pick-six. “We did a good job stuffing the run on the first play and they felt the need to pass (the ball) and we were in the right place at the right time. It was a nice job by Jarrett Armstrong off the edge to (make them) get the ball off early and the kids did a great job of responding, scoring a touchdown.
“We were a couple of plays here and there of hanging with them,” he continued. “One touchdown that we couldn’t complete that Dayton (Templeton) beat him over the top and then we had a screen set up where we blocked the wrong guy that if we don’t block him it might be a big gain. Just a couple of plays that were the difference in the football game.”
If the Trojans can come out and play like that, whose to say the Trojans can’t at least give Class 3A’s top-ranked Harlan all it can ask for and more?
They’ll find out Friday night at the Trojan Bowl, the first of a two-game home stand. Game time is 7 p.m.
Yes Harlan ... the team that, well, what’s been written that already hasn’t been written?
Some observers believe that the Cyclones may well be the best team in the state, regardless of class. As in, better than Class 5A powerhouses such as Ankeny, Southeast Polk, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and West Des Moines Dowling, Class 4A’s best including No. 2 Indianola ... oh, and that team from Eldridge that beat the Cyclones for last year’s Class 3A championship, North Scott; and Class 1A Van Meter. And those are some elite teams.
They average 56 points per game and, with the exception of their game against Council Bluffs Lewis Central (a 36-29 Cyclones win where they needed to rally) haven’t been challenged. They’ve won 15 straight regular-season games, and with all those state championship trophies in their case know how to win in the post-season.
“Everybody on our schedule’s good. If you don’t come ready to play, you’re not going to win. The rankings don’t so much matter,” said Brummer. “You can look at some of the ranked teams to start the year and they only have one or no wins on the season. Anything can change week-to-week.”
The Cyclones haven’t missed a beat under Todd Bladt, Curt’s son, who was on the staff when Joe Brummer was a part of their 2009 state championship team.
And there’s lots of family ties there, too. Brummer’s brother, Sam, is an assistant coach for the Cyclones, while Aidan Hall is the younger brother of Derek Hall, who teaches at Atlantic and coaches multiple sports for the Trojans.
Teagon Kasperbauer leads a Cyclone offense that leans toward the pass, with a 66-for-104 accuracy rate for 1,130 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hall is the top rusher, with 358 yards on 28 carries and eight touchdowns, and four Cyclones have at least 200 yards receiving and a combined 16 touchdowns, led by Connor Frame with 330.
“They’re a really good football team. They just play good fundamentally sound football,” said Brummer, referring to offensive coordinators who call plays to exploit weakness. “You really have to prepare for what you’re not good at, and then (the defensive coaches) do a good job of getting their guys lined up as fast as possible.”
The thing that might make Harlan tick the most? Special teams. Football is a game of field position, and when you have the punt return team average 21.7 yards per chance, and 16.3 yards averaged on kickoffs, that sets you up for short fields. Kicker Stephen Leinen has 28 touchbacks in 39 tries while averaging 37.3 yards per punt (although he’s punted just four times this year).
“They are definitely going to try to win the field position battle,” said Brummer.
The coach said that with Garrett McLaren not playing this week, some of the other wide receivers will be asked to step up, including Templeton, Ethan Sturm, Jackson McLaren and Carter Pellett.
“The same crew, we’re just going to ask more of them,” said Brummer, who noted that on the rushing game, Ayden Brown is slowly returning.
The key to beating, much less competing with Harlan?
“You’ve got to be mentally checked in,” said Brummer. You have to do your fundamentals and you can’t make mistakes. They make you reflect on yourself and try to play within yourself.
“We’ve got to run the ball,” he concluded. We’ve got to be able to stop the run and be able to run it more to have a successful offense and keep the ball out of their hands.”