CAM had the News-Telegraph area’s best team this past summer, going 25-7 and advancing to within one game of the Class 1A state tournament.
The Cougars were ranked all season long and have been among the most consistent programs in the area. Their five athletes on this year’s all-News-Telegraph’s baseball team, then, should come as no surprise.
Aside from the captain, all of the picks will be back in 2022, a year where coach Dan Daugherty’s team should be the favorite to advance to the state tournament.
But there’s other highlights on this squad. Three were from Exira-EHK, a team that advanced to the district championship and nearly upset a team that went on to win the state championship. Atlantic showed promise with three-area picks, two of them underclassmen who helped keep the Trojans in many games when their offense struggled.
And the list goes on.
Selections are based on season statistics, post-season honors and the judgment of our staff.
The team is listed below:
CAPTAIN
Connor McKee, sr., CAM: One of four first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference players for the Cougars, who reached the Iowa Class 1A substate final for the second time in two seasons. Finished an outstanding four-year career, with his senior year hitting .361 and an on-base percentage of .401, 44 hits and 25 RBIs. Fielding percentage was 95.8%, with just one error in 24 chances (17 solo, six assisted). Was an Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association academic all-state selection.
PITCHER
Joe Kauffman, jr., CAM: In 43 innings of work from the mound, struck out 97 while compiling a 2.77 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .089 batting average. His .476 batting average, .559 on-base percentage and 20 stolen bases were all third on a team that had the highest offensive output of all News-Telegraph-area teams. Had 31 RBIs. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference and first-team all-Class 1A southwest Iowa district by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Tyler Kingery, jr., Exira-EHK: Top pitcher for the Spartans went 5-1 on the year, with a 3.13 ERA in 44.2 innings, striking out 62 while walking 21. Led the team offensively with a .300 batting average, collecting 18 hits and seven RBIs and was perfect in 11 stolen-base attempts. His play in the post-season advanced the Spartans to the Class 1A district championship, where the team e within an eyelash of upsetting eventual state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Wyatt Redinbaugh, jr., Atlantic: The top pitcher for the Trojans this past season, finishing with a 5-3 record and 2.30 ERA. In 48.2 innings, he struck out 35 batters whole walking just nine. Also threw out two opposing baserunners attempting to steal. Hit .302 with 13 RBI. A key reason for the rising stock of Atlantic baseball, which improved to 12 wins this season. Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Lane Spieker, jr., CAM: One of southwest Iowa’s top junior athletes this past season, was the ace of the Cougar staff with his 2.84 ERA, going 6-2 and striking out 97 batters in 56.2 innings. His .538 average, .690 on-base percentage, 21 stolen bases and 12 home runs were the highest both team and News-Telegraph area, and in some cases were among the state’s highest. Second-team all-state by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association; first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference and first-team all-Class 1A southwest Iowa district by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
CATCHER
Bodie Johnson, sr., Atlantic: A solid leader on both sides of the plate. Threw out seven baserunners trying to steal second. Among starters, had a team-high .338 batting average and .490 on-base percentage, with 13 RBIs.
Colby Rich, jr., CAM: His .515 average at the plate and .605 on-base percentage had him second on the team (behind Spieker); his 65 RBI on 53 hits were both team highs, with 24 extra-base hits including 13 doubles and 10 home runs. The RBI total was a Rolling Valley Conference high. Had 21 stolen bases, tied for a team-high. RVC first-team, second-team all-state by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and first-team all-Class 1A southwest Iowa district by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
INFIELD
Trey Petersen, soph., Exira-EHK: Strong team leader with a fielding percentage of 96.3% (four errors in 108 chances, including 14 assists). Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Grant Sturm, sr., Atlantic: Had a .321 batting average with 19 RBI. Quick on the basepaths, he was one of three Trojans who stole 13 bases, tying for a team high. Continuing his baseball career (along with football) at Simpson College. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Was an Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association academic all-state selection.
Cale Swain, soph., Griswold: Second in the Corner Conference with a .565 slugging percentage, and finished with a .348 batting average; had 14 RBI on seven extra base hits (of 16 total), including five doubles and a triple and home run; also had 23 stolen bases, a team high. Second-team all-Corner Conference.
Eddie Vicek, SR, Riverside: A key reason behind the Bulldogs breaking a 38-game losing streak that extended back to the 2017 season, with his .457 batting average and .557 on-base percentage. Had 32 hits, 12 which went for extra bases (including five triples), and had 29 stolen bases. Also had time on the mound, where he compiled a 6.71 ERA, striking out a team-high 38 batters in 32.1 innings of work. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
OUTFIELD
Brendan Atkinson, sr., Atlantic: Led the Trojans with three home runs, part of a 19-hit season that drove in 18 runs. A core part of the outfield with his 92.6% fielding rate.
Joel Klocke, sr., Audubon: A multi-year starter and reliable player both in the outfield and on the mound. Multi-sport athlete abilities was a key factor in the Wheelers’ success this past summer.
Colin Mullenix, sr., Atlantic: Another mainstay for his program, this time the Trojans, where he had a .306 average and collected three sacrifices and 11 RBIs. Reliable outfield leader the past three seasons, was perfect in 49 attempts on defense (47 solo, two assist).
Newell Rogers, sr., ACGC: Core part of a team that advanced further in the post-season than any other in the Chargers’ five-year history, making it to the district final game. Led the Chargers in batting average (.400), on-base percentage (.511), and was second in total hits (44), runs scored (26) and RBIs (22). Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference and second-team all-Class 2A central Iowa district by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
UTILITY
Blake Holst, sr., AHSTW: The ace of the Vikings’ bullpen, went 4-3 with a 3.70 ERA in 41.2 innings, striking out 57 while walking 31. His .383 batting average and .457 on-base percentage were both team highs, collecting 23 hits and driving in 15 runs. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference and first-team all-Class 2A central Iowa district by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Grady Jeppersen, fresh., Riverside: Bright young leader on the field for the Bulldogs, with a fielding average of 93.8%, a team high.
Miles Kading, jr., ACGC: First-team all-West Central Activities Conference and second-team all-Class 2A central Iowa district by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Ethan Klocke, sr., Audubon: Had a .402 on-base percentage and drove home 22 runs, three off sacrifice flies. Committed just one error in 80 fielding attempts for a 98.8% accuracy rate (eight assists and 71 solo putouts). Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Lane Nelson, jr., Atlantic: The No. 2 pitcher for the Trojans, went 2-3 with a 2.40 ERA, striking out 25 while walking eight in 35 innings of work. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Sam Olson, sr., Griswold: Strong leader for the Tigers with a 98.1% fielding average (two errors in 105 chances, with 97 putouts and six assists). Offensivel, had a .326 average. First-team all-Corner Conference as utility player.
Tyler Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK: No. 2 pitcher for the Spartans, went 3-5 while compiling a 5.52 ERA, with 76 strikeouts in 45.2 innings of work. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Ethan Reicks, sr., Riverside: A .386 batting average and .514 on-base percentage resulted in 22 hits and 19 RBI. First-team all-Western Iowa Conference
Gavin Smith, jr., Audubon: Great all-around athlete who hit .413 and had a .541 on-base percentage, driving home a team-high 23 runs off 31 hits. Was perfect in 23 stolen base attemps. Second-team all-Class 1A southwest Iowa district by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Cade Ticknor, jr., CAM: One of six batters who hit above .300 for the Cougars this past summer; he hit .302, with 27 RBIs off 32 total hits, 11 which went for extra bases. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.