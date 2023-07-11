MILO – For the second year in a row, Exira-EHK saw its season end with a 3-0 loss to Southeast Warren of Liberty Center in an Iowa Class 1A regional softball championship game.
Opportunities were very limited for the Spartans. Warhawk senior ace Alivia Ruble held the strong Spartan attack to without a hit, while allowing just one walk. There were two Warhawk errors that allowed Spartans to reach, but nothing more.
The Warhawks scored all their runs in the first two innings. Breanna Notle took advantage of a pair of Spartan errors to score on an inside-the-park home run in the first inning, while Lola Shriver’s two-run home run added the two insurance runs.
The game was a pitcher’s duel from there, with Exira-EHK eighth-grader Riley Miller finishing with the five-hit, four-strikeout night in the circle.
The final score was identical to last year’s regional final meeting between the Spartans and Warhawks, which went on to claim the state runner-up trophy.
The Spartans finish the year 22-5 and were in their fourth straight regional final. Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister were both five-year starters and had led the team to their fourth-straight regional final.