Several southwest and western Iowa locations have been announced for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' town hall-style meetings for updates on hunting and trapping seasons.
The meetings will also provide discussion on hunting and trappint rules and regulations, plus address other topics as requested.
Those meetings are:
* Creston – Monday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Southern Prairie YMCA, 1201 West Townline St.
* Onawa – Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark State Park visitor center banquet room, 21914 Park Loop.
* Council Bluffs – Thursday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club, 531 Comanche St.
“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”
The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at (515) 725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 1-800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.