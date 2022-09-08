ATLANTIC – Break one streak, continue another.
That’s the goal of the Atlantic football team this week as they travel Friday night to Shenandoah.
Should the Trojans snap a two-game losing streak to begin the season – both competitive losses to non-district foes Glenwood and Carroll Kuemper Catholic – the team will continue a streak of wins over the Mustangs that dates to 2017. The Trojans have outscored the Mustangs 190-59, or roughly an average score of 38-12.
Shenandoah is off to a 2-0 start, both against smaller schools – Missouri Valley (35-24) and Nodaway Valley (20-7). But to get a sixth-straight win over the Mustangs and stop their hot start to the year, the Trojans will have to carry over any momentum they had in the first half to the second half.
That didn’t happen against Kuemper.
Atlantic had just scored on a long drive capped by Dante Hedrington’s 4-yard scamper into the end zone to give the Trojans a 15-10 lead. The Trojans then successfully converted the onside kick, and even though they didn’t quite get the ball into the end zone to extend the lead, they had the kickoff and the momentum.
A perfect pass from Caden Andersen to Colton Rasmussen for the 79-yard sprintaway touchdown reception and the successful PAT made it 22-10, and the Trojans were in prime shape.
Unfortunately for coach Joe Brummer’s team, the Knights made its halftime adjustments and outscored the Trojans the rest of the way, 27-0. Two turnovers led directly to those scores, including a lost fumble followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and then a late interception for a Knights’ pick-six.
“We had a good drive there the second half. That was the game plan, and we executed really well,” said Brummer. “And then Kuemper made some adjustments and scored on two plans and that deflated the sails of the kids.
“Kuemper made a better adjustment that we couldn’t stop, and we struggled with our communication and man-to-man coverage,” he continued. “When they shifted in motion ... the kids didn’t excute on them and Kuemper took advantage of them.”
The Trojans did have a couple of chances to get back into the game. With the run game picking up this week, Dante Hedrington had three big gains on a drive before the Trojans fumbled away the ball at midfield, leading directly to – after the aforementioned penalty – the Knights’ 35-yard touchdown pass.
“Turnovers and a lack of execution on defense definitely cost us,” said Brummer.
One positive this season so far for Atlantic, among many, has been Andersen’s passing proficiency. A senior, the three-year starter completed 44 of his 76 attempts for 554 yards, a 57.9% completion rate, with five touchdowns against three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 119.1. His passing yardage has him at the top of Iowa Class 3A, and eighth statewide in all classes.
Andersen was 20-for-33 for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Kuemper.
“Obviously, he’s doing well,” said Brummer. “He’s throwing the ball and we’re giving him time, and the wide receivers are getting open. It’s a multitude of guys, not just one wide receiver we’re keying in on. (Rasmussen’s) leading us in yards, and Carter (Pellett) and Jackson (McLaren) are leading us in receptions, Jayden Proehl’s in there ... and then it’s spread the wealth there. The line is also giving him good protection.
“It’s taking what the defense gives us. If it’s a 5-yard curl, we’ll take it,” he said.
Taking what the defense allows also helped boost the run game, as Hedrington picked up 108 yards on 19 carries, before leaving the game late in the third quarter with a thigh bruise. He’s expected to be back this week without an issue.
Back now to the task at hand: Shenandoah, off to that two-game win streak, and it got them noticed in the Associated Press poll as they got a vote.
Quarterback Cole Scamman has 355 yards passing with three touchdowns, and with 13-of-24 passing for 355 yards has yet to throw an interception. His top two targets are Blake Herold (5-117) and Jade Spengler (2-114, 2 TDs including a long of 69 yards).
There’s quite a bit to the rushing attack with 266 yards gained by the team in the first two weeks. Jayden Dickerson (29-168, 2 TDs with a long of 30 yards) and Beau Gardner (29-126, 1 TD) are the main rushing threats.
Brummer praised the play of Scamman, just a sophomore.
“For being young, he’s starting to understand their offense more and he’s not a big rushing threat but he’s got a good arm and likes to throw the ball deep,” he said. “He’s got good receivers like Herold and it’s good to have a good target.”
Herold, Spangler and Gardner lead a defense that likes to mix things up. The Mustangs playing a 3-3 stack against the pass. “That looks more like a 5-3 but they switched it up a little and went to more of a 4-4 or they stack Herold behind the nose. They do a multitude of things, keep offenses on their toes and be less predictable.”
Herold has 21.5 tackles, including 18 solo, and six tackles for losses and one sack. Gardner has six tackles for losses, while Treyten Foster has three interceptions and Gage Sample a 15-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
One thing the Trojans might be working on, aside from penalties, is turnovers.
“Ball security is an important thing and that can change the momentum,” Brummer said. “We stress our three Mac-isms ... which win or lose games for us. That’s the turnover battle, total yards and not-so-smart penalties.”
Game time at Mustang Field is 7 p.m.