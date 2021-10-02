VOLLEYBALL
* Tri-Center Invitational: Atlantic took a pair of matches at the Tri-Center Invitational Saturday in Neola.
Finishing 2-3 on the day, the Trojans beat IKM-Manning (21-12, 21-15) and Westwood in three sets (21-14, 20-22, 15-13). The latter was one of the tightest matches of the day, and Atlantic used five-kill performances by Aubrey Guyer and Chloe Mullenix to pick up the win. Guyer also had three total blocks.
Jada Jensen had five kills in the match against IKM-Manning, while Abby Smith and Mullenix added three.
The Trojans dropped a three-set match to Lawton-Bronson (20-22, 21-14, 15-5), while getting swept against Red Oak (21-12, 21-5) and Tri-Center (21-18, 21-17).
Atlantic is 16-17 on the season and will travel to Denison-Schleswig for Hawkeye Ten Conference action on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
* AHSTW 44, Sidney 6: The Vikings led 28-6 at halftime and put the game away in third quarter Friday night in Sidney.
The Vikings are 3-3, 2-3 District 7 overall and will host Logan-Magnolia for homecoming. They finish the season at home, playing Council Bluffs St. Albert on Oct. 15 to finish the regular season.