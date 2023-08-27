EIGHT-PLAYER
Boyer Valley 56, Griswold 12: The coaching debut of Seth Lembke was spoiled after the Bulldogs scored five unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 42-6 halftime lead and cruise to the win.
The Tigers turned the ball over four times, including a Bulldog interception that went for a pick-six.
Griswold (0-1) will play CAM this Friday at Anita.
Ar-We-Va 46, Exira-EHK 44: The first half had plenty of scoring as the Rockets took a 34-22 lead at halftime. The Spartans rallied for two touchdowns in the third quarter and held the Rockets scoreless to take a 38-34 lead going intot he fourth quarter.
In the end, the host Rockets won the game, and sealed the victory with a Wade Regaller interception on the Spartans’ final drive.
No box statistics or other information was available.
11-PLAYER
Riverside 40, West Monona 0: Grady Jeppesen and Jaxon Gordon were unstoppable as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and cruised to the road win Friday in Monona.
Jeppesen threw for 167 yards, completing all but three of his 18 passes without an interception. Gordon had a 19-yard scoring catch, while Cole Jeppesen scored from 4 yards out and Taven Moore had a 9-yard reception for a score.
Gordon also scored twice on the ground as part of his 227 yard night on 24 carries, including a 35-yard scoring run. Jeppesen added a 14-yard touchdown run as well.
All told, the Bulldogs ended with 452 total yards, and the defense recorded five sacks, with Jett Rose getting three out of his five tackles for losses. Davis Bramman added two interceptions as the Bulldog defense held the Spartans to 149 total yards.
Riverside will travel to area rival AHSTW Friday, Sept. 1, at Avoca.
AHSTW 64, Tri-Center 27: The potential for an offensive slugfest this week against Riverside became evident as the Vikings out-dueled Tri-Center in the season opener Friday at Avoca.
A pair of Luke Sternberg kickoff returns really set the tone, as the junior star returned kicks from 90 and 94 yards out, while Nick Denning added an 82-yard interception return. Camden Soukup added two touchdowns and 183 yards rushing.
Sternberg finished with for 152 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Vikings (1-0).