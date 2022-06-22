Griswold has drawn the top seed for the upcoming Corner Conference softball tournament, while Fremont-Mills is the No. 1 seed in baseball for the conference tourney.
The tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday, with championship games at Essex.
Pairings are as follows:
SOFTBALL: East Mills and Essex are the fourth and fifth seeds and will play in the early game of a doubleheader at Griswold, with Thursday's first pitch at 5:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tigers at about 7:30 p.m.
Fremont-Mills drew the second seed and will face the winner of Sidney (3) and Stanton (6) in Thursday's late game.
The championship game is 5:30 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL: Fifth-seeded Griswold will take on No. 4 East Mills 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tabor, with the winner taking on top seed Fremont-Mills.
Sidney is the No. 3 seed and Essex No. 6, facing each other at Stanton at 5:30 p.m. The Vikings are the second seed and will take on the winner.
The baseball championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday.