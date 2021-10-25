OAKLAND – Riverside won the first set of their Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal against 14th-ranked Tri-Center.
But there would be no upset this night, as the Trojans led pretty much the bulk of the match’s final three sets to oust the Lady Dawgs in four sets, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, Monday night.
The Lady Dawgs put up a fight, but kills leader Veronica Andrusyshyn was slowed in the final three sets, finishing the night with 19 to go along with 13 digs. Izzy Bluml had 13 kills and 12 digs, while Ayla Richardson had 32 assists and four blocks.
The Trojans outblocked the Lady Dawgs 17-16 but it was the visitors who in the end made better use of their defense, as they also picked up 62 digs on the night.
Just one senior – Bluml – departs from this year’s Riverside team that went 23-14 ont he season.