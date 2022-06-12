One of the area girls’ soccer teams continued to set records on its rise up the Hawkeye Ten Conference ranks.
For the boys’ side, it was a return to the success that it’s known that powered them to a substate semifinal appearance.
It was those two teams – Atlantic on the girls’ side, and the AHSTW boys – that dominated the News-Telegraph’s third-annual all-soccer teams.
The girls have just a 12-team roster, due to Riverside not fielding a team this season. The boys have a 17-member list of honorees, with each school represented.
As with every other team, players were selected based on their statistics, how they contributed to their team’s success, post-season success and post-season all-conference and all-state honors.
So without further ado, here’s the list for 2022:
BOYS
CAPTAIN
Raydden Grobe, sr., AHSTW: Unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference. A forward, scored 23 goals and dished out seven assists; had team highs of 74 shots including 54 on goal. Led the Vikings to a substate semifinal appearance. Selected to the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association all-star game’s west team.
FORWARDS
Rhett Bentley, sr., Riverside: First-team all-WIC, scored a team-best nine goals. Had 24 shots, 14 on goal as the senior standout was the key to the Bulldogs’ offense this season.
Kyler Edie, soph., Atlantic: Five goals and one assist were among the team highs for the Trojan offense. Promising star of the future for this rebuilding program.
Ethan Holtz, fresh., AHSTW: Had six goals and four assists, with 29 shots, 21 on goal.
Tristan Mathisen, sr., Atlantic: Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Had five goals and an assist, plus team highs for shots (47) and shots-on-goal (26).
Jace Peterson, sr., AHSTW: Honorable mention all-WIC; four goals and three assists, plus 16 shots, 13 of those on goal.
MIDFIELDERS
Ramon Cirana, sr., AHSTW: Second-team all-WIC; eight goals and four assists; 47 shots, including 28 on goal.
Hayden Fischer, sr., AHSTW: First-team all-WIC; seven goals and two assists, plus had 33 shots, 24 of those on goal.
Lee Houser, sr., Atlantic: Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten; scored one goal, plus had 10 shots, six on goal.
Brayden Lund, jr., AHSTW: Honorable mention all-WIC; seven goals and three assists, part of an offensive effort of 29 shots, 17 of those on goal.
Aiden Salais, jr., Riverside: scored three goals and had a team-best six assists, plus team highs for shots (28) and shots on goal (16).
DEFENDERS
Jacob Coon, jr., AHSTW: Honorable mention all-WIC. Part of an attack that surrendered an area-low 20 goals
Austin Kremknowski, sr., Riverside: second-team all-WIC.
Aidan Martin, jr., AHSTW: Second-team all-WIC; scored one goal while leading an attack that allowed 40 goals.
Nathan Pobanz, sr., Atlantic: Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten. Scored one goal, and had two shots, both on goal. Known for the cartwheel-style throw-in.
GOALKEEPER
Kaeden Pleas, soph. Riverside: Had 55 saves vs. 20 goals for a 73.7% success rate.
GIRLS
CAPTAIN
Jada Jensen, jr., Atlantic: First-team unanimous all-Hawkeye Ten Conference and all-Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A southwest district and IGCA second-team all state. Led the Trojans to another regional semifinal appearance. Set a school record for most goals in a season (32), and with one season left has a career 60 goals. Had four assists, 150 shots and 76 shots on goal.
FORWARDS
Madison Eckmann, sr., AHSTW: Scored three goals, plus had team highs for shots (27) and shots on goal (17). First-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Kiera Nichols, soph., Atlantic: Part of a talented scoring attack that scored 59 goals, had six goals and five assists, plus 15 shots, 12 of those on goal.
Saydi Paulsen, soph., AHSTW: Up-and-coming player had 10 shots, seven of those on goal.
MIDFIELDERS
Mattie Dvorak, jr., Atlantic: Had two goals and four assists; added 18 shots, 12 of those on goal.
Lindley Eblen, jr., Atlantic: Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten who helped set up a lot of strong attacks.
Irelyn Gundy, soph., Atlantic: Had one goal, along with 15 shots, eight on goal.
Aubrey Guyer, jr., Atlantic: First-team all-Hawkeye Ten, along with all-IGCA Class 2A southwest district and second-team IGCA all-state in Class 2A. Had a school record 11 assists while scoring eight goals. Also had 44 shots with 26 shots on goal.
DEFENDERS
Quinn Grubbs, jr., Atlantic: Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten. A core part of a defense that allowed just 25 goals on the season.
Grace Porter, jr., AHSTW: Second-team all-WIC and leader of the defense who’ll be coutned on as the Lady Vikes rebuild for 2023.
Eva Steffensen, soph., Atlantic: Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten. Big part of the Trojans’ defensive attack.
GOALKEEPER
Edria Brummer, jr. Atlantic: Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten. Compiled 95 saves vs. 25 goals allowed for a 79.2% success rate.