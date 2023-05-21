DES MOINES – The University of Iowa's getting a good one.
Ava Rush proved her worth Saturday with a pair of medals, and the biggest one was the first race of the day.
Her highlight of the day was her runner-up finish in the 800-meter run, and it was a Trojan top-8 double as teammate – and bestie – Claire Pellett who took eighth.
Rush's time: 2:14.14. Pellett was in at 2:19.75.
"I just wanted to go out there today and run my own race. I didn't want to think about what the other girls were going to be doing. Obviously it's great competition and they're all amazing runners, but with all the other runners I just had to go out and run my own race and see where it takes me."
Rush, competing in the second heat alongside Pellett, held the lead for the first 500 meters and was on pace to win the state championship. Federspiel caught up with Rush in the backstretch, and it would be a near footrace the rest of the way, with Federspiel taking the race in 2:12.97, 0.17 seconds ahead of Rush.
"Lots of practice in the off-season. I start, once cross country's over, take a week off and get right to it in the winter. Espeically thinking about all your goals in the winter and running in the off-season, so when you get to moments like this, you're prepared for everything you've worked for."
The mental part is more than the physical part sometimes.
"If you can have a good mental state when you're going out on the track, that's more than half the battle right there. And your body will do what your mind allows you to do."
Rush has competed in four sports. Volleyball, cross country and softball are the others. There are indeed advantages to being a multi-sporter.
"Training with my teammates all the time, they're the reason I'm here. I have the biggest support system ever and my best friend, Claire, helps me practice physically but also on the mental side. She's my biggest help with everything."
Big things ahead?
"It's given me a lot of confidence going in to work hard and see where this next level takes me," she said.
Pellett was also happy with her efforts.
"Opens aren't usually my specialty. I usually run a lot faster in relays. To get out there and run that time is pretty special for me. That whole race I could see Ava out front and I was just so incredibly happy for her and meeting her dreams and to see her in that race all year long is simply amazing.
"It's so much fun when Ava and I can be in a relay together and to be in opens together. It's so much fun to run together and be with each other all season and just to be there for each other and to lead the team means so much to me."
The besties joined Mariah Huffman and Chloe Mullenix in the final event of the day, the girls' 4x400-meter relay. Rush led for the first lap and Huffman was able to keep a top-2 position, before the Trojans settled for seventh in the end, with a time of 4:04.43. They qualified for Saturday's finals with the third-best time in the preliminary heats.
"We were all mentally prepared and we just wanted to end the weekend on a good note," said Rush, who still has softball left."Our team is super close and the fact that everyone showed up all weekend to support our team is really nice. It has a ripple effect – someone does good and we get excited for each other and it goes on to the other races."
Those two finishes – Rush and Pellett being huge parts of them – were part of the Trojans' 10th-place team finish in the final Class 3A standings, with 25 points. Solon was the team champion.
"It felt pretty good in the back of my mind it was my last race so to give it all I got because this was it," said Mullenix, who also ran second leg on the girls' shuttle hurdle relay, which earlier in the day placed seventh with a time of 1:09.07.
She said her coaches, including her father, Matt, the head girls' coach, and assistant coach Derek Hall had a lot to do with the team's successes.
"They've been the biggest support and have been like role models to me," Mullenix said, noting the growth of the Trojan girls' program has been amazing to watch. "It's been amazing to see myself grow as a person and then to see the younger girls get better, too."
She'll pass that on to the younger members of the team, including Jayci Reed, Adler Bruce and Morgan Botos, who joined her on that shuttle hurdle relay team.
"We have such great leadership with all of our seniors and a great support system between us and the fans and our coaches. I'm just extremely grateful for all our opportunities," said Pellett. "I'm incredibly grateful for all the opportunities God has given us this weekend."
A BUSY SATURDAY
The Atlantic boys had just one event on tap for Saturday, the sprint medley relay.
Keelin Rasmussen, Jackson McLaren, Jaice Larson and Carter Pellett turned in a time of 1:36.49, good for 17th place. McLaren and Pellett were three-year letterwinners and among several seniors who ended their outstanding high school track careers in Des Moines. Also competing for the final time were Easton O'Brien, Tanner O'Brien, Caden Andersen and Jayden Proehl.
Colton Rasmussen, Keelin Rasmussen, Larson, Alex Sonntag and Bennett Whetstone are among the underclassmen who are expected to return for the 2024 season. The points scored were by Colton Rasmussen and Proehl, both in the high jump, and that put them in 36th place. Pella won the Class 3A boys' team title.
Other events were for the girls and included:
* Girls sprint medley relay: It was 19th place, with a time of 1:55.15, with Hailey Huffman, Reed, Boots and Nicole Middents.
* 100-meter hurdles: Reed came in eighth at 15.37.