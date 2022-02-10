Three area games, four area teams.
That’s the agenda for Iowa girls’ high school basketball as the Class 1A girls kick off post-season action tonight.
Audubon plays Riverside in the only game pitting area teams. The Wheelers, behind a pair of 1,000-point career scorers, is 14-8 while the Lady Dawgs, which is having one of their best seasons in recent years, is 7-14. It’s a Region 2 game set for 7 p.m. at Audubon.
Aleah Hermansen has an 18.0 points per game average. Earlier this season, she surpassed the school’s career scoring benchmark, while fellow senior Jaci Christensen (12.7 ppg) joined her in the 1,000-point club.
Christensen and Hermansen are the top rebounders with 11.4 and 7.2 per game, respectively. Hermansen also records four assists on average per game.
For Riverside, Elly Henderson is the top scoring threat at 8.2 ppg. Elyssa Amdor has 6.3 rebounds per game, while Henderson has 1.9 assists per contest.
Today’s winner advances to the regional quarterfinal, back at Audubon. It’ll be either Paton-Churdan or Ankeny Christian.
Two other first-round games are on tap. Also in Region 2, Griswold (1-19) is at Glidden-Ralston, while in Region 8 CAM welcomes Bedford.
Griswold (2-18) has both of its victories over Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, both by comfortable margins, but its closest games otherwise include an 11-point loss to Riverside and two in the teens to Essex.
Statistics, as posted on Varsity Bound Iowa, have not been updated recently for Griswold. Through the Tigers’ 13th game, McKenna Wiechman has 11 ppg, while Brenna Rossell is the top rebounder at 7.7 per contest. Rossell, a senior, adds 1.9 assists.
Glidden Ralston (9-10) has its top scoring threat in Paige Klocke at 20.6 ppg, while Tiela Janssen has a 13.3 average. Klocke averages a double-double, as she has 10.8 rebounds per contest. Johnson dishes out 3.6 assists on average.
CAM has a 16-4 record and finished third in the Rolling Valley Conference. Mallory Behnken has a 13.4 ppg average as the Cougars’ top scorer, and she’s also the top rebounder at 7.4 per contest. Eva Steffensen adds 12.7 ppg and four rebounds per contest. Marissa Spieker dishes out 3.1 assists.
Bedford (3-18) has its top threats in Kelly Weed (8.5 ppg) and Destry Bassinger (6.2 rebounds per game).