What an fantastic year for sports in the News-Telegraph coverage area.
The state championships were hard earned, as two area schools won their first-ever championships in any sport, those coming in cross country and football. The area went 1-1 on state championship Saturday night on the wrestling mats, while the area’s top wrestling school continuing to add to its legacy.
The area track season had a bonanza of medalists, and none shone brighter than a girls’ program on the rise, with four relays winning medals and one of them a state championship. In baseball, an area school’s illustrious senior class capped off an outstanding year with a trip to the state tournament.
So with that in mind, here’s a quick recap of some of the great moments – state championships and tournament trips and much more – during the past year from the NT-area’s schools. Please note that this is not meant to be a comprehensive review of everything that happened, but merely the highlights:
GRIDIRON GREATSThere seemed to be little doubt that CAM was destined for great things during the 2021 season. The Cougars, with the state’s top eight-player running back on its roster, was ranked No. 1 all season and rarely was challenged during the regular season.
But that was just a taste of what was to come for the Cougars, under second-year coach Barry Bower.
A dominating run through the first three rounds of the playoffs – East Mills, Fremont-Mills, and then a 64-13 quarterfinal victory Newell-Fonda – set the stage for two thrilling games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The semifinal matchup was against a familiar foe, and one just 35 miles apart: Audubon. The Wheelers, behind Gavin Smith and his own talented crew, had given the Cougars their only real challenge of the regular season before bowing 58-42.
For awhile, the Wheelers matched the Cougars, blow-for-blow. A six-play, 40-yard drive was capped by quarterback Smith’s 11-yard run, threading his way through the right side of the line to give the Wheelers a 29-28 lead.
The Cougars responded with five unanswered touchdowns to run away with the 66-29 semifinal win. Lane Spieker had four touchdowns during the 12-1/2 minute span, while Gabe Rouse recovered a fumble in the end zone as CAM won going away.
Then came the championship match Nov. 18 against Easton Valley. A great battle from start to finish, the Cougars rallied from a two-score deficit to win 42-40. Spieker oversaw the drive of the season to score the clinching touchdown, using eight plays over 3-3/4 minutes to give his team its own two-score lead, and withstand a late score by the River Hawks.
The punch-in from 23 yards out, to give CAM a 42-33 lead, symbolized everything Spieker came to be known for throughout the season: shifting and pushing until finding the opening, then getting out into open air.
Spieker finished with 465 yards total offense and went on to be named the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s eight-man all-state captain. Several other Cougars earned all-state honors.
“We knew we were going to have to come up with some big plays and we came up with a big stop. We made a few mistakes but we had to deal with it all game. The line did a great job and making holes for me, and I was just doing all that I could,” said Spieker.
Audubon, for its part, had its own outstanding season, its only two losses coming to the Cougars. The Wheelers had the tougher path to the UNI-Dome, but showed just how good they were, and after beating Stanton-Essex went on the road and completely dismantled the No. 2 team in the state, Montezuma, in front of the Braves’ home crowd, with Smith doing the most damage.
The most impressive feat, though, was still to come. In the quarterfinals against WACO of Wayland, the Wheelers force the Warriors to punt with less than two minutes remaining ... and with no time outs left Braden Wessel returned a punt for a touchdown, then held on to upset the fifth-ranked team in the state, 35-30.
The area’s most successful 11-man playoff team, ACGC, had a breakthrough season, rolling to eight straight wins to open the season and having its deepest post-season run in school history in the Class 1A ranks.a
It was the high-powered offense of Gavin Cornelison, Charlie Crawford and others that led the Chargers to a Class 1A District 7 runner-up finish, reaching the quarterfinals before falling in a hard-fought contest to the eventual state champions, Van Meter.
ACGC RULES IN CROSS COUNTRYThe area’s other team state championship came in cross country, and for ACGC, it was the school’s first in a team sport in school history. (Several years earlier, Katie Crawford won an individual state championship in girls’ cross country.)
Led by a fourth-place finish by Trevin Suhr, the Chargers and coach Colin Shawgo handily won the Class 1A state title, outdistancing Maquoketa Valley of Dehli and Earlham for the title.
“It took a lot of work. It’s not something we did overnight. We worked hard and ... it’s a great group of guys and bonded really well and worked really hard,” said Suhr, who rarely fell back from his top-5 pace before eventually finishing in 16:38.66. Pack running, with 17th-, 21st- and 22nd-place finishes for the team, helped push the Chargers over the top.
With several strong underclassmen contributing to the state title win, the Chargers are expected to be among the top contenders for the state championship this fall.
SUCCESS ON THE WRESTLING MATSKadin Stutzman earned his spot in Atlantic-CAM wrestling history this past winter.
Two years removed from not even reaching the district meet, Stutzman took full advantage of his second and final chance at earning state wrestling tournament gold with a hard-fought 2-1 state championship victory over Sioux City Heelan’s Ethan DeLeon.
The match, pitting the top-ranked DeLeon against the No. 2 Stutzman, was a matter of who blinked first. With the match tied at 1-apiece and time winding down in regulation, DeLeon was called for stalling and penalized a point. Stutzman went on to block DeLeon’s final attempts to take him down, and the Trojan wrestling program had its latest state champion.
“It means everything,” said Stutzman after the match. “I dedicated my life for this last year. Everything. So much time in the offseason, even before the pre-season I was in the room. Worked hard during the season, our coach pushes us so hard at one of the toughest schools in the state, just because of our conditioning and I think that really showed in the last match.”
Atlantic and CAM will be splitting their wrestling programs. The program had been very successful in Class 2A, but when the new enrollment beds were released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association early this spring, the combined enrollment would push the program to Class 3A, invariably meaning the school would be competing with powerhouse programs from suburban Des Moines to get to the state meet. With that, CAM will be going its own way while Atlantic will maintain its Class 2A status.
While Atlantic and CAM were together, there have been two other state titleholders: Darrian Schwenke, the 126-pound champion from 2014; and John McConkey, the 285-pound champion in 2018. (Atlantic had two state champions beforehand – Robert Burrows (1981) and Tyler Blum (2004)). CAM separately had Brian Follmann in 1992, Garrett South in 2001 and Clarke Gerlock in 2003.)
Stutzman finished his high school career with a 168-34 record.
“Kadin’s a kid who came and was varsity as a freshman, worked hard and had some disappointments along the way. I think that made him stronger,” said coach Tim Duff of the third state champion he’s coached for Atlantic-CAM. “As he moved through his career, you could see him gaining more and more confidence and move through this season.
Stutzman was one of two News-Telegraph area wrestlers – of 17 area state qualifiers – to make it to Saturday’s prime time spotlight, as Riverside senior Jace Rose also reached the ultimate match.
Rose, in the state championship match for the first time after just missing his sophomore and junior seasons, saw his quest for a state championship at Class 1A 120 pounds fell just short, losing 5-3 to four-time champion Marcel Lopez of New London. The match was tight all the way, with a late escape by Lopez deciding the outcome.
The Riverside senior, himself a four-time state qualifier, did all he could, battling and trying to scramble out of Lopez’s ride attempts, but the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville commit held on for the hard-fought 5-3 win in Saturday’s Iowa Class 1A 126-pound state championship match.
Lopez got a quick takedown and never trailed in the match. Rose got a quick escape to open the second period to cut Lopez’s lead in half, and that’s where things stood four minutes into the match.
But Lopez got out of the down position six seconds into the third period and scored a takedown to give him the cushion to ward off Rose’s escape with about a minute left and withstand a stalling penalty with just a second left to become the 30th four-time gold winner in state history.
“It feels pretty good (to be that high on the medal stand). It’s not what I wanted. I’m still unsatisfied but it is what it is, I guess,” Rose said after the match. “I just let my wrestling do itself and that’s what I did. I gave it my all.”
Rose finished his outstanding career at Riverside with a 169-18 record, including 10-7 at state tournament meets and 46-5 his senior year. Like Stutzman at Atlantic, Rose’s energy and ability to push the pace were what defined his style throughout his time in a Bulldog uniform.
Back to Atlantic-CAM, the Trojan team was one of southwest Iowa’s strongest, and one of Class 2A’s best. It was a late-season push that gave the Trojans a pair of post-season tournament titles – the sectional and district ones – and the right to participate in the post-season dual team meet.
There, there was no stopping Atlantic-CAM. A team effort it was, but it was Brian South whose heroic victory at 152 pounds sealed the trip to the state duals with a huge push in the final two periods to beat Briley Hayes, 11-3.
At the state meet, the Trojans went 1-2, but all the matches were close: An opening round loss to Osage (38-33), a win over Winterset (34-30) and a loss to Crestwood of Cresco (31-30), the latter being the fifth-place match.
CONTINUING THE TRADITION AT EXIRA-EHKExira-EHK has been among the most consistent girls’ basketball programs in western Iowa, and that trend continued in 2021-2022 with coach Tom Petersen’s team qualifying for state for the second time in as many years.
After a 20-1 regular season that saw its only loss to Class 2A state qualifier Panorama, the Spartans – led by seniors Macy Emgarten, Alisa Partridge and Mollie Rasmussen – rolled in the post-season, downing three Corner Conference foes, Sidney (54-40), East Mills (58-40) and Stanton (63-47), the latter on the strength of nine made three-point baskets in the first half, to stamp a state tournament trip at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The good times stopped there, as quarterfinal opponent MMCRU simply couldn’t miss and had the upper hand in their 50-39 victory over the Spartans. But that couldn’t dampen an outstanding season, not to mention the careers of the most illustrious players – that being Emgarten, who’ll continue her athletic career at Simpson College – ever to suit up in Spartan maroon, and two others (Rasmussen and Partridge) who were just as successful.
Seniors-to-be Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister, and junior-to-be Hannah Nelson will now help lead the Spartans this winter, and possibly help guide a new group to continuing the Spartan tradition of hardwood success.
After the final game, Petersen was reflective, and emotionally so.
“It’s all about our kids,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with a lot of athletes who have come through and Cory (assistant coach Bartz) has been with me through a lot of it. We’re fortunate enough to have some great kids. The cupboard’s not going to be bare, but it’s one of those things that ... I feel bad for the kids. It’s something you want for the kids as a coach and unfortunately, I get to come back and the seniors don’t. Hats off to them. Nothing to hang their head about.
“Two regional finals and two state appearances, that’s all you can ask for. They’re a large reason of why we’re here.”
TRACK TRIUMPHSIt was a big week for area track teams at the state meet, and none were bigger than for the Riverside girls’ squad.
After their relay teams, using various lineups, placed in the top eight in four events – seventh in the 4x800, fourth in the distance medley, second in the 4x200 and third in the 4x100 – things were set for a huge finish for the Lady Dawgs.
And that came with the 4x400-meter relay, which dominated the Class 1A final eight. And it was a never-close win of 4:06.16.
Izzy Bluml led the whole way in the anchor lap, and the previous three legs – Elly Henderson, Macy Woods and Lydia Erickson – were never really behind at any point in at least the final three laps of the race in taking the championship.
The Lady Dawgs placed eighth in the event, with the same lineup, a year ago. Now, they were state champions.
“Amazing,” said Henderson when asked how the term “state champions” felt applied to them.
“I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say,” an emotional Bluml added. “These guys put me in an awesome position and I had to hold on.”
The Lady Dawgs’ successes was the icing on top of the cake for a highly successful track season for multiple area teams and individuals.
On the boys’ side, Audubon’s Gavin Smith was the most successful from a medal standpoint, bringing home third-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.86, a personal best, and as lead-off leg leading the shuttle hurdle relay to a third-place time of 1:01.70, where he was flanked by Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen and Brandon Jensen.
The Audubon girls had a big weekend as well, and it was highlighted by a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay. It was Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen who ran the third-best time with a 1:52.75.
In Class 2A, the Atlantic girls’ 4x400-meter relay came through with a fourth-place finish. The team of Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush – donning white uniforms trimmed – turned in a time of 4:04.89, just a bit slower than their preliminary heat time, but enough to place fourth.
The spring sports season was also highlighted by two individual state meet berths. Atlantic senior Ethan Sturm qualified for the second year in a row for the state boys’ tennis meet, while Riverside sophomore Addison Brink made the field for the state girls’ golf meet for the first time.
CAM BASEBALL CAPS SPECIAL YEAR FOR COUGARSCAM’s special year in boys’ athletics, anchored by five multi-sport, talented athletes, came to a close with a spot in the Iowa Class 1A state baseball tournament.
The Cougars, with seniors Ethan Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Colby Rich, Lane Spieker and Cade Ticknor, blasted through and stamped the school’s second-ever trip to the state promiseland with an emphatic 11-1 victory over Ogden in the substate final in Bondurant.
They almost didn’t get there, but don’t worry about the might-have-beens after the Cougars rallied from an early 4-1, weather-delayed deficit to down Lenox 7-4 in the district semifinal. From there, it was all CAM, with a 7-3 win over Lamoni in the district championship game.
The substate final vs. Ogden was never close, as the Cougars used their power hitting and strong baserunning to take a 5-0 first-inning lead and a 10-0 advantage after two innings. A wild pitch that sent pinch runner Ryan Bower home capped the win and a huge CAM celebration.
“The seniors just believed,” said coach Dan Daugherty afterward. “Coming off that state championship in football, they just had to believe we can get it done in baseball.
“We just came out and hit the heck out of the ball right from the start, and that carried over and it was contagious,” he went on. “Everybody up and down the lineup did a good job. We demoralized them right off the bat.”
Hopes for celebrating a state championship, however, didn’t materialize, as in the quarterfinals it was New London who proved to be the aggressor. The eventual state champion Tigers used a big three-run double in the second inning to build a 5-0 lead and seize control in an eventual 12-3 win at Merchants Stadium.
It was a tough end for the Cougars, and it was the Tigers’ ability to take advantage of its chances and some uncharacteristic struggles by CAM on the mound – three Cougar pitchers combined for 10 free passes and three hit batters – that did the Rolling Valley Conference champions in.
Still, there were no tears shed. It was a time for the Cougars to reflect back on all they had accomplished and to celebrate a huge year of athletic success at the school.
The same was true for all of the News-Telegraph coverage area’s sports season.
With that, it’s a wrap on the 2021-2022 sports season, and next week it starts all over again.