An early-season highlight for Missouri State senior golfer Brooke Newell was a 20th-place finish earlier this month at the Jackrabbit Invitational March 14-15 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev.
Newell’s 70-76-75 rounds combined for the 221. Her Day 1 score tied her for first place before eventually getting to her final score. Her efforts helped break a school record with a 7-under par score of 281 in the final round to place Missouri State third in the final tournament standings.
Newell is a 2017 Atlantic graduate who led the Trojans to state championships in 2016 and 2017, and was back-to-back runner-up medalist her junior and senior seasons.
Caroline Pellett, Simpson Softball: The 2021 Atlantic graduate scored six runs over the past week for the Storm. Her tally included single runs in a 10-5 win over North Park, an 8-5 victory over Washington College, a 10-1 win over William Paterson, a 4-3 win over Defiance, a 12-6 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran and an 8-3 win over Curry.
Sophia Peppers, Morningside University: The Mustang senior recorded a double-double, 18 points and 12 rebounds, in an 84-79 NAIA Elite Eight loss to top-seeded Southeastern University of Lakeland, Fla. The Mustangs rallied from a 16-point deficit with 5-1/2 minutes left to put the game within reach before the Fire scored five of the final eight points to get the win.
For the season, Peppers – a 2018 Exira-EHK graduate – had a 14.9 ppg average and 6.4 rebounds per game, while also dishing out 128 assists for a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.