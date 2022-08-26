091321-nt-griswoldvbinvite11.jpg

Makenna Askeland chases down the pass for Griswold as teammates wait to set up for the kill attempt at the Griswold Invitational Saturday, Sept. 11.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

GRISWOLD – There's some power and defense that has to be replaced, but Griswold's volleyball squad once again thinks it has the tools to be competitive in the strong-as-always Corner Conference.

