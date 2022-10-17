GLENWOOD – It'll be a busy day for the Atlantic cross country team come Wednesday afternoon.
For the Trojans, the miles put in throughout the season, and prior to that the offseason, will hopefully have the payoff with trips to the Iowa Class 3A state cross country meet a week from Saturday at Fort Dodge's Lakeside Golf Course.
Right now, it's state qualifier meet time, and that meet is Wednesday at Glenwood Lake Park. The top three teams and 15 fastest individual finishers stamp state tickets to Fort Dodge.
Other teams contending for state are ADM, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Clarke, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Perry, Saydel and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Coach Dan Vargason's teams are coming off strong finishes at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, the final meet prior to the state qualifier. The girls' finished third, the boys were fifth and between the two teams there were four medalists.
For the girls, Ava Rush came in third, Claire Pellett fourth and Belle Berg eighth. Devon Fields took the lead role for the boys, coming in 20th and earning his medal.
Rush, a senior and four-year Hawkeye Ten Conference medalist, was ranked 12th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association rankings, while Pellett has also been ranked most of the year and came in at 20th.
But it's Berg, a sophomore, who has emerged as the strong No. 3 runner. Behind her are twins Hailey and Mariah Huffman, both sophomores, junior Faith Altman and freshman Katrina Williams. Altman, Berg and Williams have had siblings who have been successful cross country runners, including at the state level.
Rush and Pellett will be looking to stamp their second straight state trips as individuals, but the potential for the whole team to go – it would be a first since 2018, a year both the boys' and girls went – is foremost on everyone's minds.
For the boys, Fields will be in the lineup, along with veteran anchors Alex Sonntag and Bennett Wheststone. Whetstone was injured earlier this season and did not run at the Hawkeye Ten meet, but is expected to be back for the SQM. Also expected in the lineup are Tyrell Williams, Christian Thompson, Mason McFadden and – based on Hawkeye Ten Conference and season performacne times – either Talon Lajeuness, Luke Irlmeier or Braden Spurr.
The girls' race starts at 4 p.m., with the boys sometime around 4:30 and medal ceremonies to follow.