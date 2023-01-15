GRISWOLD – CAM crowned a pair of champions and Griswold had a runner-up at the Griswold Invitational, the first one that took place in at least four years.
Brian South and Owen Hoover took gold for CAM at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, to help the Cougars stake claim to fourth place. South pinned his way to first place in a traditional bracket, including a 1:38 victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's Matt Long. Owen Hoover wrestled round-robin, and scored five first-period pinfall victories.
Tristan Becker (126) was third, while Gabe Rouse (152) was fourth and Gunner Namanny (195) was fifth.
RJ Dishong is having a good season for Griswold, and with a 15-6 record won four of his five round-robin matches to take second at 220 pounds. After giving up a pin in his second match, he dominated the field, scoring three of his four pins in less than 2-1/2 minutes.
The Tigers placed 10th, with Ethan Baxter placing fourth at 132.
Denison-Schleswig had three champions, all in the upper weights, to win the meet, while Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took second.
At least two previous tournaments were called off due to snowstorms or weather-related events, while the 2021 meet was cancelled because of lingering effects from COVID-19.
Griswold Wrestling Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 14 at Griswold
Team scores: 1. Denison-Schleswig 166, 2. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 145, 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 95, 4. CAM 88, 5. Woodbine 76, 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 75, 7 (tie). East Mills and Tri-Center 71, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 63, 10. Griswold 43, 11. Bedford 38.5.
Champions and area places
106: 1. Braydon Tranmer (CBAL), 3. Ridyk Jones. 120: 1. Luis Avalos (CBAL). 126: 1. Brant Freeberg (TC), 3. Tristan Becker (CAM). 132: 1. Connor Murdock (W), 4. Ethan Baxter (Gris). 138: 1. John Helton (CBSA). 145: 1. Ryan Stortenbecker (EM). 152: 1. David Helton (CBSA), 4. Gabe Rouse (CAM). 160: 1. Brian South (CAM). 170: 1. Owen Hoover (CAM). 182: 1. Izaak Dukes (B). 195: 1. Jordan Vonersch (DS), 5. Gunner Namanny (CAM), 6. Isaah Valdivia (Gris). 220: 1. Jaxson Hildebrand (DS). 285: 1. Garret Plagge (DS), 2. RJ Dishong (Gris).
Note: There were no wrestlers entered at 113 pounds.
Atlantic third at Marion: The Trojans had just one champion, but a bunch of top-three finishes made up for it in a third-place team finish at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational Saturday at Marion.
Aiden Smith, ranked fourth in the latest IAWrestle poll at 113 pounds behind a 15-6 record, dominated his competition and was the class of the 113-pound field. A pair of first-round wins set up his title match with Wilton's Austin Etzel, and Smith came through with an 18-4 major decision victory.
Five Trojans took third: Braxton Hass (106), Jarrett Armstrong (170), Nathan Keiser (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (285). Tanner O'Brien (152) and Brenden Casey (182) came in fifth, and Tyson O'Brien (145) and Brent Masker (160) were seventh. Every wrestler competing on the day recorded at least two victories.
Wilton won the meet with 242 points, while Williamsburg was second with 174.5, 11.5 ahead of the Trojans.