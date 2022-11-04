SULLY – Three turnovers and a strong offensive front by Lynnville-Sully were key factors in AHSTW seeing its first bid for the Iowa Class A semifinals fall short Friday night.
On a rainy, cold evening, the fifth-ranked Hawks proved their No. 4 ranking was justified in a 20-0 shutout victory over the previously-unbeaten Vikings on the field, located in a town roughly halfway between Newton and Grinnell.
Corder Noun Harder was the key running back for the Hawks, but it was a 60-yard punt return that got his team on the board first late in the first quarter. The two-point conversion made it 8-0. Prior to that score, the game was a defensive stalemate, with neither team getting much offensively.
Then, with about three minutes left in the game, Kyle Squires capped off a long Hawks drive with a 2-yard run to make it 14-0. The Vikings tried to get a drive going just before halftime but time ran out, and that's how the score stood.
Early in the third quarter, with the Vikings taking the second-half kickoff, they fumbled the ball away near the 30 yard line. The Hawks nearly capitalized, driving to the Viking 1 on an AHSTW unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But then Lynnville-Sully was tagged for unsportsmanlike conduct two plays later, and that combined with an illegal procedure penalty drove them back to the Viking 25. The Hawks were only able to get to the 10 yard line before turning it over on downs.
Kyle Sternberg tried to get the Viking offense going in the second half, and got as far as the Hawks' 46 before a fourth-down pass with under a minute left in the third quarter fell short.
Harder put the game on ice for the Hawks in the fourth quarter, setting up his own 1-yard score with a 24-yard gain early in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Vikings' coach G.G. Harris tipped his hat to Lynnville-Sully.
"They're a quality ball club and like everybody else earned their right to be there. They definitely seized the opportunity tonight," he said.
The weather conditions made this game a rushing attack by both sides, as neither team was able to pass effectively. The Hawk defense, however, forced at least four Viking fumbles, and recovered three of them. The last of them came as Sternberg was stood up at the 44 yard line attempting a pass.
"The weather conditions weren't necessarily in anybody's favor but it definitely wasn't in ours, and Lynnville-Sully took advantage of that," said Harris. "We fought all night but we struggled to move the ball offensively. We like to be very balanced but conditions made it difficult to throw the ball at all."
Defensively, Harris thought his team did a good job stopping Noun Harder and his dynamic offense, until the end when Noun Harder went in for the game-sealing touchdown.
"We never could get that big play to fall in our lap," he said.
AHSTW ended its season with a 10-1 record, including an Iowa Class A District 7 championship. This was the deepest post-season run for the Vikings since 2018, when the school reached the state championship game.
Fourteen seniors, including quarterback Kyle Sternberg – he finished his senior year with roughly 2,200 total yards, including 1,700 yards passing – played their final game.
"Unbelievably proud," said Harris. "Just how far this group has come, both as student-athletes but teammates and leaders and members of the community. They're a strong, special group. It's been a mix of experience and youth and it's a team that's put AHSTW back in tradition where it needs to be. I couldn't be more proud of these guys and the effort they game."