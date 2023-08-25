ATLANTIC – The final time trials are in the books, and the Atlantic cross country team will be looking to put the experience of Tuesday’s early-morning run at Nishna Hills to use Saturday at Glenwood.
The time trials are usually scheduled for late afternoon and is a community event. But expected heat and humidity in the late afternoon hours – the heat index was approximately 110 degrees at the original 5 p.m. starting time Tuesday – made this a 6 a.m. run.
Still, coach Dan Vargason was happy with how things played out, despite it still being rather muggy. He says his team is ready to run at Glenwood, the season-opening meet.
“The girls cut about 3-1/2 minutes on average per kid, and the boys were about 1:32. We had some good team results and individual results,” he said.
At Tuesday’s time trial, Bennett Whetstone got the upper hand on teammate Alex Whetstone, a flip from an earlier time trial. Both are seniors, with Whetstone in at 19:29 and Sonntag at 19:38 at the time trial.
“Alex won the (first time trial) pretty handily, and Bennett cut about 2:05 to win it (Tuesday),” he said. “Alex was right behind him, but after that, a little fuzzy, but Braden (Spurr), Christian Thompson ... we had a really good mix and a lot of guys battling.”
There were no seniors a year ago, but this year there’s senior leadership, particularly among the top runners.
“I think it’s been easy to be a leader on the cross country team, because we have a very good team environment and we don’t have a lot of hotheads or drama going on,” said Tyrell Williams, another senior who’s been in that top 7 along with classmate Mason McFadden.
“It’s really, we don’t really care a whole lot about (Glenwood) because it’s the start of the season, because state’s two months away,” said Sonntag. “But we’re just like, let’s see where we at.”
The top two for the girls were seniors Claire Pellett and Belle Berg, the two returning state qualifiers from a year ago, with Pellett at 22:30 and Berg at 23:28. Sophomore Katrina Williams was next, and then a mix of new faces and veterans came in, according to Vargason.
“There’s a lot of competition. The thing that I can’t tell you definitively who our top seven is tells us our depth, from three to seven on each side,” he said.
Noted Pellett: “I’m excited for Glenwood and to go out and get the first meet under our belts. That’s always a good meet and it’s interesting to see and I’m not expecting too much. I’m just going to go out and see how we can do as a team, really.
“There’s not necessarily (a theme) this year,” she continued. “Our girls have been so close to making it to Fort Dodge the last couple of years. I know we have the talent and the opportunity to get there again, but we have to work on pushing each other and building each other, and that’s what we’re working on this year.”
Saturday’s race at Glenwood will feature a little bit of a different format. The junior varsity and varsity races were run simultaneously, for both boys and girls. The top seven finishers scored for varsity, and the rest were scored as JV.
Vargason expects to send 20 girls and 24 boys into action Saturday. The weather is expected to be much cooler than this past week, with a daytime high of 83 after an overnight low in the mid-60s.
“I’m going to expect to see some guts. We’re doing 1,000-meter repeats (Thursday) and we’re not so worried about the Glenwood meet, and that’s a barometer. We never go into it with fresh legs. We’ve got to train. We’ll have them fresh enough and it’s not going to be their best race, but we also want to go out and see what are they going to do ... . Our philosophy is to see where we’re at and where everyone else is going to land.”
The girls’ race will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 10:15 a.m.