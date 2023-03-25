ANITA – CAM coach Drew Ticknor has quite a bit to work with on his Cougar boys’ track team, which is set to get into action early next week at Bedford.
There’s quite a few returning state qualifiers from last year’s Rolling Valley Conference championship squad, and medalists from the last two Iowa Class 1A state meets are plentiful: Jack Follmann, fifth in the 400-meter hurdles and, along with now-seniors Sam Foreman and Cale Maas, third in the shuttle hurdle relay from 2021. Follmann, now a junior, also qualified in the 100-meter hurdles along with Foreman, and Mass in the 400-meter dash. Gabe Rouse was part of the sprint medley relay, along with Follmann and Maas.
The shuttle hurdle relay from a year ago featured Follmann, Foreman and Maas, and the Cougar contingent qualified for the finals after placing eighth in the preliminary heats. However, a false start ruined the Cougars chances of what was shaping to be a pretty good finish for the Cougars.
So all of them are back, and this might just be a year of the Cougar once again in southwest Iowa.
“We’ve got a good group coming back,” said Ticknor of his 17-member squad. “We definitely bring back a good core of kids who got experience and scored a lot of points for us last year. This is a good group of athletes and they’ve been champing at the bit to get outside.”
On that shuttle hurdle relay, freshman Collin Bower is expected fill in the spot left behind by Joe Kauffman, who graduated, and with the three aforementioned returnees, could be a legitimate state contender. Expect all four to be part of the individual hurdle events.
Rouse will probably be the top returning sprinter for the Cougars, along with Kegan Croghan and Chase Spieker.
Foreman and Follmann might pull duty in the middle-distance races, while Carson Cary and Gavin Clayton will handle the distance running load, with Clayton having experience at the recent Iowa Track Coaches Association meet at Iowa State University in Ames.
Corbin Peach had a great indoor season in the shot put, setting personal bests at both meets. He’ll probably be the No. 1 guy at discus as well, while Gunner Namanny, Declan Cambridge, Austin Eblen, Gavyn Jessen and Jack McKee will back Peach up.
No high jumpers are expected, at least early on, but Spieker and Croghan will see time in the long jump.
Relays wise, the RVC champion 4x400-meter relay has Croghan, Foreman and Follmann expected back, while the ever-versatile Follmann, Maas and Rouse could return to defend the conference title. Foreman was on the RVC champion distance medley relay.
The Bedford meet is the lone meet next week, but once the season ramps up in April, it’ll often be two every week, said Ticknor. West Harrison is the RVC meet host this year.
“We’re hoping to score points and be competitive in events and see where that takes us as far as where we place,” said Ticknor.