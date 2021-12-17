ATLANTIC – Atlantic-CAM’s final match of the night against Council Bluffs Lewis Central pretty much summed up the entire dual for the Trojans.
Coach Tim Duff’s team might be on the attack from the git-go, or they could fall behind, only to find an opening and take full advantage.
Such as how it was for Josh Hass in his 113-pound match against the Titans’ Max Roseland.
Roseland had an early 4-1 lead in the first period before Hass took control with an escape and a takedown to notch the score at 4-apiece going into the second period. After an escape allowed Ross to draw first blood in the second period, Hass caught him in a headlock, took him to the mat, and pressured his shoulders to the mat.
At the 3:24 mark of the match, it was all over, and Hass had just scored the 10th pin of the dual – all of them by the Trojans.
Final score: Atlantic-CAM 81, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 0.
It was pure domination, and over a team that’s traditionally been successful.
That might have overshadowed the earlier impressive outing by the Trojans, in a 50-21 win over Carroll Kuemper Catholic in the other dual, one where the Trojans had seven pins and a pair of major decisions.
“I thought our kids wrestled hard and we just wanted to come out and wrestle, work to score points and when we had the opportunity, we picked up some pins,” said a happy Duff.
Against Lewis Central, the Trojans recorded 14 takedowns to the Titans’ four, and that was one of the keys to the win. They also had a 14-4 edge on takedowns vs. Kuemper.
“That’s what it’s about. You want to come out and score points and when you have a chance to put your opponent on his back and put him away, you do it,” said Duff.
The only match to go the distance was in a battle of ranked wrestlers at 170, between Class 2A second-ranked Kadin Stutzman and Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad, ranked 11th in Class 3A. In the end, Kadin Stutzman used a takedown in the second period to help build on a slim 1-0 lead and held off Kammrad’s late rally attempt to win 3-1.
Stutzman could see Kammrad later this season at the Hawkeye Ten meet, which Atlantic hosts at the end of February.
“Kammrad is a tough kid ... and Kadin did a good job fighting through to the finish,” said Duff. “He got in some shots but we weren’t able to finish takedowns. The kid’s a strong kid and your technique’s got to be good and then you’ve got to finish those opportunities when you get them.”
Stutzman survived a brief scare in his match against Kuemper’s Bryce Wiskus, briefly being put on his back before Stutzman rolled Wiskus over into a pinning combination.
Getting two pins on the night were Aiden Smith (106), Jarrett Hansen (126), Ethan Follmann (132), Easton O’Brien (138), Jarrett Armstrong (182) and Brenden Casey (195). Cruz Weaver (120) and Miles Mundorf (220) each had a major decision in the Kuemper dual to go along with their pins in the Lewis Central matchup.
Now, it’s off to the Red Owens Holiday Classic, hosted by Southeast Polk. The host Rams, plus Waukee, West Des Moines Dowling, Iowa City West and Bettendorf will all be there, and there’s plenty of ranked wrestlers up and down the lineup.
“We have some things to clean up and could have been cleaner in some spots, but I thought our effort was high,” said Duff. “Hopefully we can keep that effort as we move forward.”
Atlantic-CAM Triangular
Thursday, Dec. 15, at Atlantic
Atlantic-CAM 50,
Carroll Kuemper Catholic 21
113: Riley Parkis (CK) pinned Josh Hass 5:25. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) maj. dec. Jake Hausman 12-2. 126: Jarrett Hansen (Atl) pinned Jake Smith 1:16. 132: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Collin Kennebeck 1:06. 138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Trent Eischeid 3:56. 145: Jake Irlbeck (CK) dec. Dante Hedrington 8-2. 152: Shea Parkis (CK) dec. Brian South 3-1. 160: Hayden Stout (CK) dec. Owen Hoover 3-0. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) pinned Bryce Wiskus 1:19. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Tate Bieret 2:57. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Wil Healy 0:27. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) maj. dec. Brayden Reisberg 15-2. 285: Cal Wanninger (CK) pinned Nathan Keiser 0:27. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Owen Nepple 2:59.
Atlantic-CAM 81,
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 0
120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) pinned Jordan Smith 1:42. 126: Jarrett Hansen (Atl) 1:31. 132: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Gabriel Zielstorf 1:29. 138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) won by forfeit. 145: Dante Hedrington (Atl) won by forfeit. 152: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) pinned JJ Storey 1:31. 160: Owen Hoover (Atl) pinned Landon Duff 1:17. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) dec. Braylon Kammrad 3-1. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Christian Jasek 3:06. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Dillon Woods 3:04. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) won by forfeit. 285: Nathan Keiser (Atl) pinned HUnter Waldstein 2:57. 106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Carter Schorsch 0:55. 113: Josh Hass (Atl) pinned Max Roseland 3:24.