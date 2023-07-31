CRESTON – A third Southwestern Community College athlete, who was involved in a two-car accident Friday, July 21, near Afton, has died from her injuries.
Madalynn Stewart, 19, of Maloy, was a member of the women’s basketball team and the school’s dance team, the Dazzlers.
A message, posted on the SWCC women’s basketball team’s Twitter account Monday morning, stated: “It’s with extreme sadness we announce a true angel on earth, Madalynn Mae Stewart, was called home. Maddie was smart, sweet, talented & overall an amazing young lady. She will be missed very deeply. Please keep Maddies family & friends in your prayers. We love you ‘MadDawg’.”
Stewart was the third fatality in the two-car accident, along U.S. Highway 34 and a rural intersection near Afton. Halsie Barnes, 19, of Mount Ayr and a member of the softball team, died at the scene of the accident. Ella Jo Leonard, 19, of Winterset and a member of the dance team, died a day later.
A fourth passenger, Abigail Barnes, 20, of Lamoni, is recovering at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
A statement, posted Monday on SWCC’s dance team social media page, said, “Maddie was a talented and loving team member that we will miss very deeply. Please keep Maddie’s family and friends in your prayers.”