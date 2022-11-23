FORT DODGE – The SWAT Valkyrie wrestling team picked up a team win and Riverside two at the first East-West Dual Tournament, hosted by Fort Dodge, on Tuesday night.
top story
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT, Riverside compete at Fort Dodge scramble event
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- Exira-EHK board to consider resignation of Tom Petersen
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
- PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT wrestling, along with other area girls, make their debut
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Rasmussen earns 1st team all-state Class 3A; nine others all-state
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Atlantic girls' basketball to lean on experience, height this winter
- Local students named to Dean's List
- Dorsey Trial Continued to May
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.