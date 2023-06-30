The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of June 29, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: The water temperature is in the high 70s. Black Crappie - Good: Slow troll open water areas keeping your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Bluegill - Fair: Bluegills have moved off spawning beds. Troll or drift small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. Largemouth Bass - Good.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try Sonny's dip bait or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye - Fair: Cast or troll crankbaits near the sides of dredge cuts to find actively feeding walleye. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) - Slow: Walleye anglers are picking up an occasional wiper on crankbaits.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Adair: The DNR is drawing Meadow down 3 feet to improve the size quality of bluegill. The boat ramp is usable. Black Crappie - Fair: Find 9-inch black crappie around cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass - Good: Anglers are catching largemouth bass out of tree piles using plastics.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: There is an algae bloom on Prairie Rose; fishing is good. Black Crappie - Fair: Look for crappie around deep structure; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill - Fair: Anglers are catching bluegill in open water areas with nightcrawlers. Fish will average 9-inches. Largemouth Bass - Good: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: The Viking Lake water level is back down 18 inches. All boat ramps are usable. Black Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies around deep tree piles. Fish will average 9-inches. There is a large year class of 6-inch black crappie in the lake. Bluegill - Fair: Try slow trolling or casting crawlers under a bobber around deep tree piles. Fish will average 8-inches. Channel Catfish - No Report: Viking has a good population of 19- to 22 --inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Cast the shoreline just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Anglers are catching numbers of bass in shallow tree piles.
Willow Lake, Harrison County, 5-1/2 miles west of Woodbine: Willow Lake has very good water clarity. Panfishing has been good this year. Black Crappie - No Report: Look for black crappie in deep tree piles. Bluegill - Fair: Bluegills average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass - Good.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Bluegill - Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs or small worms under a bobber along rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Channel Catfish - Good: Catch all sizes of channel catfish with nightcrawlers fished along shallow rocky shorelines.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Walleye - Slow: Use jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or minnow fished along the fish mounds to catch all sizes of walleyes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Bluegill - Slow: Try jigs or worms under a bobber fished along the fish mounds to catch bluegill of all sizes. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s in most lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.