EMERSON — The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Tournament finals, June 4 at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. IHSSN will air the class 1A, 2A and 3A championship matches at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. respectively.
Viewers can watch the soccer championships at IHSSN.com or on the Watch IHSSN App, as well as on select broadcast and cable affiliates. Check local listings in your area.
The Watch IHSSN App is free to download on Apple or Android mobile devices and various streaming services.