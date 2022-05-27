MARSHALLTOWN – The Iowa Class 1A girls' state golf meet was a definite learning experience for Addison Brink, according to her coach.
"We just wanted to try to soak it in. We went up and had some goals set, but really we just wanted to play well. We did OK," coach Mitch Rice said of Brink's performance on the links of the Marshalltown American Legion and the state meet.
Brink finished 42nd in the individual standings at the end of the two-day meet Friday afternoon, capping off her sophomore season with a score of 206.
On Day 2, she had a 105, with an even par on hole 17. She had a 54 on the front side before improving by three strokes on the back nine.
Rice thought the best part of her game throughout was how she used her pitching wedge, hitting well both days.
"I was excited in how she grinded through play and can't wait for the next two years for sure," said Rice.
Inidividual state medalist was Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully with a two-day score of 154, hitting three birdies on the final day to win by nine strokes over Sigourney's Madelynn Hornback. Algona Bishop Garrigan won the team title.