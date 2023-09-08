CAM Triangular: Griswold downed the host Cougars and Woodbine in two straight sets as they stepped out of conference action Thursday night.
In the Woodbine match, scores were 25-13, 25-17. R'Nya Kirchhoff had six kills, while Carolina Arcia added 14 assists and Marissa Asekland eight digs. Against CAM, Gabbie Greiman and Kirchhoff each tallied seven kills, while Arcia tallied 21 assists and Askeland added five kills and nine digs.
The Cougars won their Rolling Valley Conference matchup with Woodbine in three straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-11. No statistics were posted for this match.
Riverside 3, Audubon 1: After being nearly knocked out of the top 15 rankings, the Lady Dawgs came back to the win column in a good way, downing the Wheelers in four sets, 25-17, 25-16, 15-23, 25-22.
For Riverside (8-3), Carly Henderson had 15 digs, while Ayla Richardson dealt out 22 assists and had a pair of blocks. Elly Henderson had four blocks, while Bentley Rone and Sophia Taylor each had three. Elly Henderson led the offense with 12 kills, with Taylor adding nine.
The Wheelers (8-4) had Mattie Nielsen collect 22 kills and Harlow Miller add 10, while Addie Hocker had 31 assists on the night. Nielsen, Miller and Michelle Brooks each had two blocks, while Kadence Brannan-Sporrer had 14 digs and Nielsen 13.
Exira-EHK 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0: Brooklyn Flathers had 13 assists and Riley Miller added 10 as teamwork helped guide the Spartans to this Rolling Valley Conference win, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
Jaelynn Petersen added 10 kills and Hannah Nelson recorded three ace serves.
Treynor 3, AHSTW 0: The Cardinals won handily, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18, in Western Iowa Conference action.
Delaney Goshorn had eight of her team's 13 kills, while Lauren Yates had 11 assists and Lillian Scott seven digs for the Lady Vikes (2-7).