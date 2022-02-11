Monday Originals
Monday, Feb. 7, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Erickson Farms 4, Sweet Spot 3; Wiota Steak House 4, Critter Wash 3; AJ Farms 5, Super Bowl 2.
Individual highlights: Jeanie Bastian 197-488, Maureen Jensen 180-524, Elaine Martens 177-469.
* * *
Wednesday Mixed League
Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Dean's Mowing 7, Bye 0; RT Motors 7, Cowgirls 0; Choice Printing 5, Meyer & Gross 2.
Individual highlights: Men – Roger Wallingford 200-539. Women – Karen Dreager 203-522, Robn Loring 200-537, Jeanie Bastian 165-472.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Pro Shop 7, Danish Mutual 0; Deter Motors 7, Cast Iron Cafe 0; West Side Diner 7, Bye 0; LGZ Construction 4, Super Bowl 3; Brocker Karns & Karns 7, Elbow Room 0.
Individual highlights: Michael Applegate 300-733, Monte Rubel 257-675, Ton Brockman 280-644.