EXIRA – The Exira-EHK Spartans beat the Bedford Bulldogs Friday night in what became quite the nail-biter of a homecoming game.
The night began with a tribute to an Exira native, a World War II Navy veteran named Eli Olsen who passed away on Dec. 7, 1941, on the USS Oklahoma during the attacks at Pearl Harbor. After being unidentified for decades, he was finally returning home to be buried next to his family on Saturday.
After the boys warmed up on the field, the Spartans took on the Bulldogs with quite an aggressive attack in the first half. The two teams seemed to be evenly matched despite Bedford outnumbering the Spartans by a wide margin.
They started with short, quick passes that pushed them down the field quickly and very effectively. Despite a fumble that resulted in a turnover to the Bulldogs, the Spartans defense didn’t allow the Bulldogs to move down the field at all.
Quarterback Trey Petersen completed excellent plays with wide receivers Tyler Kingery and Derek Kommes that resulted in two touchdowns within the first quarter. By the end of the second quarter, the fatigue started to set in hard for the Spartans.
The team chanted “defense,” in unison to help inspire their teammates. The crowd would join along to keep the kids fired up and motivated but this wouldn’t prevent the Bulldogs from eventually taking the lead. After a disastrous bad snap by the Spartans that left the Bulldogs on their own four-yard line, the Bulldogs were able to lead the Spartans by 21-19 before the end of the first half.
The break at halftime didn’t seem to help the Spartans. They kept making one bad mistake after another which helped the Bulldogs increase their lead. The Spartan coaches hollered at the boys from the sidelines in attempts to keep them focused. After almost all hope was gone for any sort of a comeback, Kingery caught an impossible pass from Petersen in the air while being covered by two defenders shortening the Bulldog lead by only 25-28.
The Spartans used this momentum to make a dazzling comeback, snatching two interceptions from Bedford and scoring not one, but two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans took the game with a final score of 37-30. They couldn’t have asked for a better ending to their Homecoming game. Hopefully, the Spartans will continue to use this momentum when they go against the Cam Cougars next week.